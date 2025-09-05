The band won’t end with us – Afrigo Band

On August 16, Afrigo band celebrated 50 years on the entertainment scene with a concert at Millenium Grounds Lugogo. Dubbed The Legends of Sound, the show was a big milestone for Afrigo Band, as it attracted thousands of the band’s supporters with legendary Congolesse artiste Koffi Olomidde as a guest artiste.

On this golden jubilee, the Afrigo Band launched their book titled Omuziki Guwooma translated as “music is sweet”. The book was launched by Prince Daudi Kintu Wasajja, who represented the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II. Prince Wasajja commended the band for delivering relatable and educational songs in their career. Rachael Magoola, during the ceremony, introduced the next generation of Afrigo Band led by Whitney Nakayima, Joanita Kawalya's daughter.

Is this the end of Afrigo Band?

According to James Wasula, the Afrigo band executive director, the handing over was generically symbolic. “As Afrigo Band, we want what you call band music to thrive. Individual artistes are good, but not for live public performances. Of course, they can hire and rehearse with performers, but we need live band performers,’’ he noted. He added: “It was not about Afrigo, but the entire music industry. We want Afrigo to remain relevant indefinitely. We don't want it to end with us. We are recruiting youngsters to take over from us.” He also admitted that it is their wish that the young generation learns one or two things so that more live bands can exist for more years.

What next for the band

Wasula has given us an assurance that Afrigo Band is still with us, although some changes might be effected. “After the golden jubilee, the band will remain active. A few things may change but we will remain a live performing band.” Wasula also hinted that the band is about to release a new album.

Achievements over the years

The Afrigo Band is among the 20 oldest performing live bands in the world. It’s longevity and success lies in its ability to fuse Uganda’s multi-Cultural music with old school and popular vogue music. This has earned the band not only a unique sound but has also endeared it to a multitude of fans due to our cross-cultural appeal. The band has effectively represented Uganda at international level during Uganda’s Independence and other National Celebrations both at home and abroad.

Afrigo Band has also established its mark on the international scene with its ever-green music, becoming a household brand across Africa and beyond. “We are the longest surviving live band in Africa, and among the top 10 in the world. We are among the very few indigenous companies that are still on URSB books after 50 years. We have groomed and inspired young musicians in the country. We have held Uganda’s flag high globally through music.” Wasula adds. The Afrigo Band, founded in 1975 by the legendary Moses Matovu, has become a symbol of Ugandan music, culture, and heritage, captivating audiences for decades with their timeless hits and electrifying performances.

History of Afrigo Band

The Band was formed in 1975 and their maiden performance was at Bat Valley Night Club in the heart of the capital city of Uganda, Kampala. In 1976, the band was offered a contract to play at Uganda’s leading resort (at that time). Cape Town Villa. During the same year, they cut their first ever single and L. P discs in Nairobi, Kenya with Phonogram (K) Ltd. In 1989 they recorded their second LP Batuuse II (Vol. 8) which became an instant success. It was mixed in Sweden and pressed in Nairobi. This was a real breakthrough in terms of quality recording. In the same year, they featured in a movie called Mississippi Masala. It was shot partially in Uganda and partially in the USA. They featured in a Danish documentary film called Contact Magazine.

The documentary was shown on various Television stations in Africa and parts of Europe. The Band also made a European tour and while in Denmark, recorded an album titled Volume 9. They cut the first CD (the first by a Ugandan band) in a London studio called Sparkside Studios. It is titled Volume 12. Locally, they sold over 500,000 cassettes from the CD with Jim, one of the tracks, topping the local charts for over three months. In the same year, they celebrated their Silver Jubilee and gave away a brand new car to commemorate the occasion.

They toured the U.K and recorded another CD titled Volume 13 and two tracks, Mpeddembe and Olumbe Lw’obwavu each topped the local charts at different times. Later in the year, they released another CD, Volume 14 and Julie which topped the local charts for quite a spell of time. They recorded Volume 17, titled Vincent which was recorded and published in London in October 1998. Vincent and Obangaina are the most popular tracks on this CD. In 2000, they toured the United States and United Kingdom and while in London, they recorded Volume 18 with Maria being the most popular song on the CD. In 2004, they released Volume 19 titled “Genda Osome”, and are working on Volume 20. To date, we have recorded 19 volumes of music on audiotapes and compact discs.



