The broth my brother made and Kampala’s renaissance men

I have a hate and love-affair with eulogies. There is a part of eulogies that is over-compensatory. That part where you damn yourself for not having done much while this person was alive. For not having told them. Eulogies are enshrined in regret. I am slowly converting to the school of thought that says – shower people with the praises. Of course, there is a fear in this. What if these people then go off? What if the heroes of now become monsters? Who cares? What mattered was those moments when they were heroes. When they meant something to us, when they lived for something. And that my friends, is how my brother comes in. He is perhaps a quarter score older than me. But I belong to the school of constructivism. I construct everything. Thus, I do not accept that we belong to the same generation. He is a man who took on responsibility a little too early, for all of us, his revolutionary siblings.

Everyone in that family got a head of their own. But the man found his way to manage us. Or did he? Recently, when I went through this second season of flu (a disease that should not belong to chaste men like me), nga doesn’t brother prepare me broth. Then I became poetic. See, me I do not know how to care for humans. My speciality is to care for things, for places. And I accept my failings. But my brother belongs to that tribe of Kampala’s renaissance men. The men who can do many things. And because they can do many things, they make it appear obvious and simple. He knows more than 20 games. He will teach someone swimming, minutes later, massage someone’s foot into health, prepare a classic cocktail, an unforgettable salad, and then drive the most unhinged of manual cars. I sometimes wonder – what doesn’t this brother of mine do?

And again, he will shock you with things, “Oh, I am taking my German classes, argggh, paying school fees for some children, aarggh let me work on this website.” But how many things does this chap know? And he tops all that, by being Ortega’s brother. Do you people know what it means to be my brother? I am unmanageable. Okay, Rosie Baby thinks otherwise. Oba I am kwesudiiya. This tribe of Kampala’s renaissance men is all over, it is made of practical men, men who just move things, men who just do things. They have no active social media presence. They do not remember their logins to these platforms. Their bedrooms and offices could be jumbled, and organised messily. But they just get things done. And when I got this flu (I suspect none other than the bacwezi gods of my ex), my brother moved fast to make me broth.

You can imagine not a single restaurant on ‘glovo’ has a broth option. And you tell me this country is moving forward. Only a few places are. Unicorns such as Naalya, and that road that leads to Nkokonjeru. I do not know about the rest of the country. And as I indulged in my healing broth, I perfectly understood that Italian feeling of ‘dolce far niente’ ; the sweetness of doing nothing. I told him ‘you, brother, are gifted and sitting on talent’, and as most renaissance men, not used to compliments, he must have been wondering what spirit possessed this aristocratic brother of his to flood him with mellifluous praise. He brushed it off. To him, man has got a duty, and he performs that duty. The rest is for the gods to decide.tic brother of his to flood him with mellifluous praise. He brushed it off. To him, man has got a duty, and he performs that duty. The rest is for the gods to decide.

Of class and Kampala

I love Kampala because it is a classless society. Well, you could argue that there is the Ganda or Toro aristocracy, but those are now on the fringes. You hardly encounter them. And the nouves of Uganda, the Arrivistes, this thing called class is yet to form in their heads. It is something they cannot conceptualise. They are not to be shocked by ‘Brunello Cucinelli’, they know of Dubai but not of Monaco or the Hamptons. They have no idea why some obsess about single malts. Above all, the nouves of Kampala bought all their furniture. For this reason, I am a practicing empath. I do not decry the standards of the VIP lounge at Entebbe Airport. I know that this is all they could conceptualise. Beauty does not announce itself to a class where it did not belong.

And money certainly never gets you admitted to a class. The chaps at Entebbe Airport, that was their best, a collection of furniture. Have you not seen the interior décor of some of those mansions in Rushere? Ugandans must count themselves happy. Because if we lived in a class society, we would know it. We would feel it. But ours is a money-based society. You belong based on the ability to afford. If you can pay, you get admitted. In our society, the stride of the rich man is not so different from that of the poor man, their smiles neither. Perhaps we need a few spanks of class to shape us into something. For if our rich men do not have bigger libraries…but access to better packaged ‘putulu’. The money in Uganda is class poor!



