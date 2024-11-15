The cardigan makes a chic comeback

The cardigan has long been considered a modest wardrobe must-have but has quickly become the latest must-have fashion accessory. Fashionistas and influencers alike are embracing this cosy classic, proving it is more than just a functional piece for colder weather. With endless ways to style it, the cardigan is now a centrepiece that can elevate any outfit with ease.

From its versatility in layering to its wide range of styling possibilities, the cardigan is the chic fashion accessory you did not know you needed. It is functional yet fashionable, offering warmth without sacrificing style. Whether your style leans toward classic minimalism or bold, eclectic choices, there is a cardigan to match your aesthetic.

Here are some styling options on how you can add this versatile item to your everyday style.

Effortlessly casual

The most straightforward way to style a cardigan is to throw it over a fitted tank top or T-shirt, paired with jeans or leggings. This look is perfect for a laid-back day but offers a bit of sophistication when needed. Choose a cropped cardigan or an oversized fit for a slouchy, comfortable vibe. You have the option of choosing your weather in a coloured hue, or stripes or even a solid shade. Whichever option you choose, this chic layering option is going to give even the most basic look a great spin.

Chic and sleek

Pair a fitted cardigan with a high-waisted skirt or trousers for a polished appearance. This combination is perfect for work or any casual-smart occasion. Neutral shades such as beige, grey, and black work well here, as they bring a subtle elegance, but do not be afraid to add a pop of colour to show some personality.

Remember to keep this look clean as that is what makes it stand out. So whatever accessories you might pick should be subtle, both in textures and size.

Layering power