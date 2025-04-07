The East Side tour served more than fans expected





There is a belief that before they become household names, Nigerian artistes have to first perform in Uganda. Fact? Uhhhhm, well, we have witnessed the blow up of Burna Boy, Davido, Ruger, Crayon, Kiz Daniels, Omah Ley and Tems among others after they made debut stints here. Might Uganda's hospitality have played some kind of role in this success?

Marvin Records can count on that possibility with their ne kids Bayanni, Magixxx and Boy Spyce, who staged a joint show on Saturday, April 5 at Ndere Cultural Centre.

The show, which is part of their East African tour was sponsored and organised by Talent Africa Group and the trio did not disappoint their fans, who turned up in huge numbers to witness a splendid performance.

The Nigerian artistes performed for close to two hours, with each doing about 30 minutes. The last session had all of them on stage as they performed Overdose.

Bayanni was the first on stage with Ta Ta Ta, Casanova, Goddess and Body, among others. His performance was engaging in that he invited some people from the crowd for a dance competition and the last girl on stage earned herself a bouquet of flowers.

Boy Spyce came through With You, Nobody, and Relationships, among others Magixx came last and he was clearly the favourite of the three, going by the reception he received.

His songs hit different and some fans were even emotional while singing along to songs such as All Over, Love Don’t Cost A Dime, Shaye and Loyal. He even invited Joshua Baraka to do their No Lie jam.

Earlier on, Joshua Baraka had energised the crowd with his Nana, Dalilah, Nominees, Falling In Love and Digii IV.



He was shortly followed by Vinka whose performance was more of a choreography session – but no one was complaining because she was a surprise act and she brought the energy.

Along with her dancers, they performed Love Panic, Believe, Tubikole, Chekecha, Sirubala and All Over You.

Denesi, Bruce Dickson and Ava Peace were the other performers at the event while Sheila Salta and Sheila Gashumba were the main hosts of the event.

The crowd, mostly young, started accessing the venue as early as 5pm with the numbers growing up to 10pm.

Bayani, Magixx and Boy Spyce started this tour in Kenya on Friday, April 4 before coming to Uganda on Saturday and concluded their performance in Tanzania on April 6.