The legacy of Kato Lubwama: A journey of art and identity

Conrad Saabwe Lubwama, born on June 6, 1998, carries the weight of his father’s legacy while etching his path in the creative industry. His father, the late Paul Kato Lubwama, was a multifaceted entertainer whose influence shaped Saabwe's childhood and ignited his passion for the arts.DM bodytext: Growing up in the vibrant world of entertainment, Saabwe describes his upbringing as 'interesting,’ marked by fun moments with a father who, despite his busy schedule, always made time for family.

However, the spotlight that shone on Kato also cast a shadow, with classmates sometimes mocking Conrad for his father’s fame.

“I realised the ‘Kato Lubwama effect’ when my dad picked me up from school,” he recalls, noting how the presence of a well-respected figure could shift the focus of an entire classroom. “Everyone from the teachers to the students had to turn their focus to me or him as a person.”

Meeting them young

Saabwe was introduced to influential personalities in the arts at a young age, including notable figures such as John Ssegawa, and Mariam Ndagire among others.

“I saw how he would influence society and how respected he was in the art circle,” Conrad reflects. “This opened my eyes to the power of kindness and trustworthiness because everyone used to confide in him.”

His first foray into performance came through a show called Batabangufu, where he effortlessly blended his on-screen persona with his role as his father's son.

“It was easy to fit into the role and enjoy it,” he says, speaking about the unique dynamic of acting alongside his father.

However, it wasn’t until the loss of his sister in 2009 that Saabwe truly bonded with Kato over their shared grief and love for theatre.

“After her passing, my dad and I became very close. Helping him with the canteen at Pride Theatre introduced me to the world of theatre and the magic of storytelling.”

Today, Saabwe honours his father's legacy while establishing his own identity as a writer and producer.

Saabwe has vowed to keep the legacy of his late father Kato Lubwama alive. PHOTOS/COURTSEY



His upcoming show, Elder’s Classroom, debuts on October 5 on Pearl Magic, and he has expanded upon his father’s unfinished projects, crafting 31 episodes from five.

“This isn’t just about my father’s legacy; it’s a calling for our family,” he asserts. “We need to put facts straight about a man who built two theatres.”

Saabwe believes in the importance of evolving beyond his father’s shadow. "I represent a different generation," he explains, recognizing that the landscape of cinema has shifted significantly.

“Father didn’t do a lot of movies or cinema, so I have to look at what he missed and learn from his mistakes to create something better. There are people 20 years from now who’ll know Conrad Saabwe Lubwama for what I’ve built.”

Navigating the challenges of the creative industry, Saabwe emphasizes the need for artists to approach their work as a business.

“Art is not only about creativity; it must be bankable,” he states.

“We have beautiful stories and talent in Uganda, but we must ask ourselves, ‘Are you bankable?’” He reflects on his father's approach, saying, “Kato Lubwama was a brand, but he didn’t always do the necessary things to make himself bankable. I learned that we need business profiles, SWOT analyses, and to treat our projects seriously.”

This entrepreneurial spirit led Saabwe to explore coffee processing during the Covid-19 pandemic when theatres and cinemas were closed. Inspired by his father’s teachings on branding and business, he enrolled in courses at Makerere University’s coffee institute.

“I wanted to create a brand out of Biiso Coffee,” he explains, emphasising the importance of financial sustainability. “Coffee is a long-term cash crop; it’s our gold.”

Though currently sourcing coffee from local farmers, Saabwe aspires to purchase land in western Uganda to establish a coffee park, merging his interests in coffee and film. “Coffee gives me peace,” he underscores.

“It’s about the process and the stories behind it. I’m giving women and youth jobs, and in a way, it connects back to art.”

As Saabwe continues to forge his path, he’s keen to honour his father's legacy while expanding the narrative of the Lubwama name. “I think of it as a journey,” he states. “My father laid the foundation, and I’m here to build upon it with a blend of tradition and innovation. Through storytelling, coffee, and a dedication to the community”