The musicians who ushered in Uganda’s Independence

You cannot talk about the entertainers of Uganda’s Independence Day without mentioning the singers who had all of East Africa dancing. Their names were legendary in the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s. Today, icons such as Joseph Mayanja, alias Jose Chameleone; Moses Ssali, alias Bebe Cool; Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine; Julian Kanyomozi; Kabuye Ssemboga, and Edirisah Musuuza, alias Eddy Kenzo, continue to inspire. But what about the pioneers whose names might be unfamiliar to today’s generation?





Do you remember Andrew Kyambadde, Eva Nanyonga, Prof George Kakoma, Prof Ssenoga Zzaake, Fred Masagazi, and Christopher Ssebaduka? Or Dan Mugula, Eclas Kawalya (Joanita Kawalya’s father), Fred Ssonko, Evaristo Muyinda, Hadijja Namale, Elly Wamala, Christopher Kiza, Dr Herbert Ssempeke, and Prof Benny Kalanzi? These were the musical heroes of Uganda's Independence, bringing glory and recognition to the country. Sadly, most are no longer with us, and those who remain have largely faded from public memory.





Hadija Namale (left) and Eva Nanyonga, women pioneer guitarists.

The Independence song

Andrew Kyambadde, born in 1940, composed the official Independence Day song titled Uganda Independence. Its chorus resonates to this day: “Olunaku olwo lwakitibwa, olunaku olwa October, 9 olunaku olwo lwamuwendo, Uganda tuliyimba. Olunaku olwo mululinde, olunaku olwo mujaganye, olunaku olwo si lwabulijjo, Uganda independent.” Kyambadde recalls that shortly before the British government handed over power, advertisements were published in the Uganda Argus and on Radio Uganda, inviting people to compose songs to mark Uganda’s Independence.





“To prove that we were highly valued, they even sent vehicles to pick us from our homes to the National Theatre, where we rehearsed. When Independence Day was drawing near, Moses Kataza and I went to Nairobi, Kenya, to record the song since there were no recording facilities in Uganda,” Kyambadde says. The song enjoyed tremendous airplay on Radio Uganda and became popular even before Independence Day. On D-Day, October 9, 1962, Kyambadde and Kataza performed it at Kololo as the Ugandan flag was raised, holding the audience spellbound.





From school choirs to East African fame

Kyambadde’s musical journey began in 1959 at Aga Khan Secondary School alongside Fred Kanyike (RIP). His maiden song, Lupiiya Zange, sold for Shs64 in East African currency and became an instant hit. Success led Ibrahim Kaka, a studio owner in Nairobi, to invite him to compose more songs, producing hits such as Ani Alikunkyaya, Monica Nkwagala, and Darling Wange. Before Independence Day, Kyambadde also composed Oba Toyimbe, a song about the Kabaka, performed with Charles Sonko (RIP). Other notable musicians at the time included Fred Kanyike, Fred Masagazi, Eva Nanyonga, Christopher Sebaduka, Charles Sonko, Margaret Nakibuuka, Israel Magembe, and Simon Berunga. Kyambadde laments Uganda’s poor preservation of musical history.

“I do not know why Radio Uganda does not have archives for our old songs, yet radios in Kenya and Tanzania still preserve tracks by artistes such as Daudi Kabaka, John Mwale, and David Yawanga.”

Elly Wamala: A musical genius

The late Elly Wamala, who had “a million” lyrics and musical notes to his credit, was a musical genius of his time. Already a star by 1957, Wamala composed patriotic songs performed on the first Independence Day. His first breakthrough song, “Nabutono”, established him as a household name, with many of his works still appreciated today. Songs such as Sacramento, Viola, Ebinyumu, Welcome Pope, and Namuganyi showcased his poetic artistry.





Elly Wamala

Journalist Gabriel Buule in a Monitor article, notes that Wamala’s music was “a milestone in Uganda’s early music industry, inspiring generations to pursue music professionally.” Wamala’s daughter, Fiona Wamala, he narrates. He adds: “Music must capture the spirit of the people; it is not just sound; it is history.”





Prof George Kakoma

Prof George Kakoma, the composer of Uganda’s National Anthem, was the one of the first trained professional composers in East Africa. Synonymous with Independence, Kakoma composed the anthem on November 22, 1962. A graduate of King’s College Buddo and Trinity College of Music, London, he taught music in the United Kingdom before returning to inspire generations of Ugandan musicians. Bobi Wine, reflecting on Kakoma’s legacy, says:“The anthem was not just a song; it was a call to unity and pride. Every musician today stands on the shoulders of these giants.”

Prof George Kakoma

The Buganda anthem

Polycarp Kakooza was a man of many talents; author, musician, composer, sportsman, artist, football coach, referee, clergyman, and teacher. At age 25, he composed the Buganda anthem in 1939, inspired by a desire to create a patriotic song reflecting the strength of the Baganda people. His anthem, like Uganda’s national anthem, celebrates love for the motherland and a sense of national pride. A soundtrack of freedom Uganda’s Independence was more than a political milestone; it was a cultural celebration.



