Hello

Your subscription is almost coming to an end. Don’t miss out on the great content on Nation.Africa

Ready to continue your informative journey with us?

Hello

Your premium access has ended, but the best of Nation.Africa is still within reach. Renew now to unlock exclusive stories and in-depth features.

Reclaim your full access. Click below to renew.

Subscribe for a month to get full access

The Reminisce with an international touch

The theme was strictly old skool vibes. PHOTO/ISAAC SSEJJOMBWE

By  Isaac Ssejjombwe

What you need to know:

  • With its seamless blend of music, atmosphere, and customer-focused perks, Rhythm & Brunch Kampala Edition has set a new standard for themed parties in the city, leaving revellers eagerly anticipating the next edition.

Kampala’s nightlife was set ablaze this weekend as Rhythm & Brunch – Kampala Edition brought a nostalgic wave of 90s and 2000s R&B to Kati Kati Grounds. The event, organised by Social Ghana Experiences in collaboration with The Reminisce, featured an impressive international line-up.

Headliners at the Stanbic Bank sponsored event, included UK’s Jonny Stone and Handsome Fella, Uganda’s own Timothy Code, Ghana’s DJ Slybeatz and Temple XTD, as well as Ugandan crowd-favorites DJ Bryan and Crysto the DJ.

The high-energy sets and flawless mixes transported revellers back to the golden era of R&B, with one rule firmly in place: No Amapiano. No Afrobeats. Just Old School R&B. The event kicked off at 3pm with dance, singing, and lots of reminiscing.

Related

Brenda Alinda, one of the revellers, said this edition was not just a party, but a revival of memories tied to the soundtrack of their youth: “I have always missed the previous editions because of unavoidable circumstances but today,  I made sure that I was present I have enjoyed!”  

With its seamless blend of music, atmosphere, and customer-focused perks, Rhythm & Brunch Kampala Edition has set a new standard for themed parties in the city, leaving revellers eagerly anticipating the next edition.

[email protected]

Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;

Daily Monitor Telegram channel

 Daily Monitor WhatsApp Channel

In the headlines