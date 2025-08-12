The Reminisce with an international touch

Kampala’s nightlife was set ablaze this weekend as Rhythm & Brunch – Kampala Edition brought a nostalgic wave of 90s and 2000s R&B to Kati Kati Grounds. The event, organised by Social Ghana Experiences in collaboration with The Reminisce, featured an impressive international line-up.

Headliners at the Stanbic Bank sponsored event, included UK’s Jonny Stone and Handsome Fella, Uganda’s own Timothy Code, Ghana’s DJ Slybeatz and Temple XTD, as well as Ugandan crowd-favorites DJ Bryan and Crysto the DJ.

The high-energy sets and flawless mixes transported revellers back to the golden era of R&B, with one rule firmly in place: No Amapiano. No Afrobeats. Just Old School R&B. The event kicked off at 3pm with dance, singing, and lots of reminiscing.

Brenda Alinda, one of the revellers, said this edition was not just a party, but a revival of memories tied to the soundtrack of their youth: “I have always missed the previous editions because of unavoidable circumstances but today, I made sure that I was present I have enjoyed!”

With its seamless blend of music, atmosphere, and customer-focused perks, Rhythm & Brunch Kampala Edition has set a new standard for themed parties in the city, leaving revellers eagerly anticipating the next edition.