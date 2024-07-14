Lucky Jo: The teenage singer redefining Uganda's music scene

Lucky Jo, born Aaca Lucky Joshua Iisa, is a prominent singer and recording artist from Uganda, celebrated as one of the country's most promising young talents. Born on February 20, to Mr Charles Anguria and Mrs Mondo, he grew up in Kampala with his siblings Shielder Elizabeth Iisa and Winner Christabal Kawaglakwe Iisa.

Early Life and Education

Lucky Jo's educational journey began at Joy Christian School in Kumi for Nursery and Primary up to P2 before transferring to Greenhill Academy to complete his primary education. He then attended St. Mary’s Kitende for secondary education but later moved to Taibah International School.

Musical Career

From childhood, Lucky Jo has always had a passion for music. His professional career began in 2021 when he recorded his first song, ‘Keity.’ His breakthrough came the same year with collaborations featuring renowned Ugandan artists Fik Fameica and Spice Diana.

Lucky Jo is a versatile artist capable of performing various music styles, primarily RnB and dancehall. He has several projects lined up, including collaborations with Nigerian artist Rema and Uganda’s sensation singer Winnie Nwagi. His discography includes popular tracks like ‘Kampala Rush,’ ‘Party Mix,’ ‘Mukwano’ featuring Spice Diana, ‘This and That’ with Fik Fameica, ‘Big Booty,’ and ‘Melodies in My Heart.’

Inspirations and Aspirations

As a young, up-and-coming artist, Lucky Jo draws inspiration from both local and international musicians. Locally, he looks up to Jose Chameleone, Winnie Nwagi, Ray G, Cindy, and the late Moze Radio. Internationally, Rema, Burna Boy, Omah Lay, and Justin Bieber are his major influences.

Personal Life and Hobbies

When not in the studio, Lucky Jo enjoys swimming, dancing, and playing basketball and football. He aspires to be an international artist with a style that captivates the youth.

Performances and Future Vision

Lucky Jo has performed at notable events such as Afro Palooza, Purple Party, and various shows in his hometown, Kumi. He is open to working with anyone who shares his vision for the Ugandan music industry.

He believes the future of Ugandan music is bright and is honored to be a part of it. Lucky Jo is committed to showcasing Uganda’s unique sound to the world and pushing the boundaries of what’s possible. His goal is to make Ugandan music a household name, and he vows to continue working tirelessly until that goal is achieved.