The Ugandan psyche, Ray G and Princess Katrina

This threesome of psyches is where everything is crashing

CRASHING: In one Uganda, someone has just completed a trip from Netherlands, in another Uganda, someone is wishing for their first moment at CJs. You see, different music, different slogans, different language. We are all prisoners of the psyche. And perhaps the problems of Uganda boil down to the intersection of these three psyches.

I once wrote about the two Ugandas; the uptown side, where everything works just fine, and the downtown Uganda, where everything is falling apart. But then that intelligent dude, Trevor Mukholi found a cooler way to segment these Ugandas. He says there is Uganda A, Uganda B and Uganda C.

Mbu somewhere in Uganda B, people are still dangling their corporate IDs, while people in Uganda C are flexing about the mukene price. Mbu there is also a marriage of convenience between Uganda B and Uganda C. Perhaps because many of those in Uganda B have just escaped from Uganda C and there is possibility of falling back.

This Mukholi theory of the three Ugandas got me thinking more about the Ugandan psyches. Could it be that the psyches of the three Ugandas are totally different? That different things go into those psyches. In one Uganda, someone has just completed a trip from Netherlands, in another Uganda, someone is wishing for their first moment at CJs. You see, different music, different slogans, different language. We are all prisoners of the psyche. And perhaps the problems of Uganda boil down to the intersection of these three psyches. This threesome of psyches is where everything is crashing. The three Ugandas are crashing into each other and it is a disaster.

Whereas one Uganda will see the Ray G concert as a win in diversity, another Uganda thinks the West is out to take over the West. Another Uganda will argue that someone ferried in people, while another Uganda sees a young artiste doing his best to add a brick to Ugandan excellence. People it is back to the psyche.

Now imagine if yours truly, meant to discuss Princess Sanga is now a prisoner to this. For this was meant to be a continuation of this Buganda Princess that is breaking down the walls of class. We need more people such as Princess Sanga. Yes, the current Ugandan psyche must be killed, we must recreate it from scratch and get new things to feed it. The programme has malfunctioned. It cannot be debugged; it can only be codded from scratch. Princess Sanga is among the new programmers. Should the artist create for the audience, or the audience should follow the artist? It is the old age question, does life imitate art or art imitates life?

Well, mbu this column is not meant to be that hard, it is meant to be chicky-chicky. I am meant to update you about the current price of transport money, update you about the new rate of kameza money, and the new outlets in Naalya. But then you people, don’t you think life needs some exertion of the brain? Don’t you think things have become too easy; we have forgotten how to do the hard things? When is the last time Kampala had a classical music concert? When is the last time National Theatre had an equivalent of the Bayimba Festival? Kampala is in a hoop, we are trapped in a psyche, we must find a way to escape.

Since most of you no longer go to church, consider me your new pastor. I will negotiate with that ka-Rosie Baby, the editor of this column to allow tithe collections. We can meet every Sunday and start programming the new psyche. I promise I will talk about beautiful things. Imagine I tell you about Carl Jung, then we shall proceed and watch a beautiful movie such as Dinner with Andre. We can even discuss important things like Africa Agenda 2063 (few Africans know about it). I could interest you in my beautiful walks around Kampala. I know the beautiful places in Kampala, the ones which will not pollute your psyche. You know Kampala people must deliberately start questioning. Start desiring beautiful things, start the search for the aesthetic. I will even teach you investment banking, tell you about Jim Simmons (the man who outperformed Warren Buffet), he says the same thing – be guided by beauty. Have you people read Dostoevsky? Have you read Dante’s Divine Comedy? You see, we can talk poetry, watch something from Cannes, enjoy coffee, discuss the intersectionality of things. You know that ka-boy Joel Mukisa loves these harder things.

All I am saying people is that we should stop this complaining, we should stop adding to the gutter, we should actively move to the new Uganda, and it starts with a new psyche. In fact, I must find Natif and friends, stop debugging the current psyche. It is a lost cause. Come, let us fund beauty, let us create new towns, new cities, new possibilities. You can now give me some marks as Prophet Ortega. After all, the church is now the safest route, at least there is no EFRIS on tithe.

Go people, go think hard about the Ugandan psyche. It holds everything, your future, your marriage. At least I am happy that I now have my Sheilah Gash back. Ehhh my beauty was lost on me.