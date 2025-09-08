Time became an issue at Fik Fameica’s Bilalamu concert

At 9pm, Fik Fameica was not anywhere near Lugogo Cricket Oval, the venue for his Bilalamu Concert. All efforts by his team to reach him were futile, as he was not answering his phone. He was supposed to step on stage at 9pm for his first session. An hour later, he came rushing to the venue and straight backstage. This time delay messed up the whole programme as he hurriedly just went through his songs in the three sessions. The first set came at 10:30pm after an amazing AI intro on the screens about his journey.

“From the heart of Uganda, rose a young boy with a dream. A dream to be more than the streets. A dream to be the freshest artiste of his generation,” was part of the narration of his story. Fik Fameica, real name Shafik Walukagga, also added that he diverted to selling clothes after his Senior Four because he wanted to earn a living instead of studying things like PCB, etc.

On a live set, he started his first session with Pistol, his first song ever, before doing Love, Sitoma, Tell Me, Kanzunzu, Born to Win, Omu Bwati, My Guy, Rolex and Kontola Ft Mozelo Kidz in a marathon. The second and third set were different. Fik Fameica performed on CD, doing songs such as Champion, Oyaya, Kutama, Property, Malaika, Byenyenya, Bilalamu, I’m Different, Tubikole with Vinka, Style Nta and Anaweza with Chameleone who was the surprise act. It was during the second set that he said time was not on his side, so the audience should forgive him if he leaves out some of their favourite songs. Unlike some of the events that have happened at Cricket Oval over the years, by 7pm, huge lines of revellers are always witnessed making their way to the venue but this was not the case with Bilalamu concert.