Time to ditch the viagra and learn new skills

Back in my younger days, I used to be a cancer pharmacist and then later a community pharmacist. The types y’all say “sling the pills to pay the bills”. They will be found behind the counter or in the pharmacist’s office at your neighbourhood pharmacy. Over 10 years of doing this, my report card says I did a pretty decent job of it.

I ended up building the largest retail pharmacy chain in Uganda and exited it to some huge investment funds from London and the US back in 2023 in a private equity deal that won the East African Venture Capital Award for “Exit of the Year 2023”. For many entrepreneurs, this could be the magnum opus of their business lives. Not for me. I look back on it with some fondness but not because of the business success it came with but because of the lessons I got from interacting with people of all ages, hues, social status etc.

And what better place to do this than in the human melting pot that was Kabalagala, where we set up our first branch back in 2013. If anyone ever experienced Kabalagala back then, they know that if the devil had feet, they were firmly planted there. It was a place where ambition and debauchery met with devastating shamelessness. The priest, the heathens, the illicit gold deals, the ladies of the night all looked at each other with that familiar look of “I saw you, you saw me, this remains here”.

The guilty pleasures of life were to be enjoyed gleefully and not spoken about after. Kabalagala was the first place I realised that we had a viagra abuse problem among young adults. More than 10 years later, I see the country has caught on this present danger to our young people, some of whom are succumbing to cardiac issues after ingesting “the blue pill” in search for the elusive 5-star performance.

See, viagra, or more accurately, Sildenafil was first discovered back in the late 80s and was immediately tested for the treatment of angina. It did not perform exceptionally well on matters of the heart but it rather fortuitously found application with another organ, also associated with romance. Men in the clinical trials reported erections as a side effect and thus the blue bill made its way to the erectile dysfunction treatment list. Billions of dollars in sales later, it continues to fly off the shelves.

Young men who have no business using it are buying it by the truckloads. The pressure to perform! Some young men have heart conditions they do not know about and a few have succumbed to its deleterious effects. Talk about going out with a bang! Anyways, space constraints won’t allow me get into details about this but I implore everyone who wants to use it to have a sign off from their doctor. Either that or learn new skills. Tokola error!







