To the men who left because we are dramatic, how is your soap opera going?

Dear Diary,

Weasel Goodlyfe and his wife Sandra Teta are fighting again. Another week, another public episode of Keeping up with the Mayanja Husbands. Last month, Teta was caught on camera trying to run him over with her car, allegedly breaking his leg. This week, Weasel is on video crying that the nyaru woman wants to kill him.

First of all, why are we being dragged into their melodrama? We are still recovering from School Fees Month! I digress!

But the Weasel-Teta Telenovella got me thinking; men swear they “hate women with drama.” Yet also men are walking, talking, breathing soap operas. The kind with too many seasons, recycled storylines, and cliffhangers nobody asked for. He “hates drama,” yet he is running a full-blown circus; love triangles, the lion tamer (his wife), three side chicks, an ex who still texts at 3am, plus unresolved beef with the baby mama. That is not drama, that is clowning prime time on Pearl Magic.

These men swear they “need space.” Delivered with Shakespearean tragedy in his eyes, noble voice, releasing you to your destiny. But three hours later, he is out there laying thirst traps and updating his Tinder bio. Tinder! Who is still on Tinder in 2025? Nothing beats bumping into your ex situationship at bottomless brunch, only to find him with the Temu version of you. Same outfit, but polyester. Same vibe, but knock-off. In that moment you thank the gods of good riddance, because “phew, dodged a bullet!”

After a decade or more in the Kampala dating pool, I have seen it all. Countless dates, a few real relationships, a few serious ones. Here is what I have learned: these drama kings are not just exhausting, they are predictable. They follow the same tired script: love-bomb you with attention, create unnecessary chaos, gaslight you, then blame you for reacting to their mess. The worst part? They genuinely believe their own narrative. In their heads, they are the misunderstood protagonist just trying to “keep it real.” In reality? They are the villain who does not realise the audience stopped rooting for them three seasons ago.

Suddenly, the ex who left you for being “too much drama” slides into your DMs with: “What do you think would have happened if we stuck it out?” Boy. Bye.

I am over here binging on life, no reruns, no cliffhangers. Just premium episodes of bukoowu. No commercials. No filler. And absolutely no guest appearances from men who confuse chaos for charm. Because here is the truth; at the end of every situationship that felt like Season 9 of Love Island, you are left with war wounds, cynicism, and receipts for whiskey you should not have bought. You realise, there is no Emmy for surviving male melodrama.

Dear Baddie, if you are out there wondering about the allure of drama in dating, think of it this way; turmultous 20s (peak drama), thirsty 30s (hopeless romantic), sturdy 40s (just wanna get laid!) Each decade teaches you something new about your tolerance for nonsense. And by 40? Your tolerance is zero. Your patience? Expired. Your standards? Who cares!

Until next time, stay unbothered and unapologetically fabulous.

____________________

XoXo

—TheKat

Baddie Rule of the Week:

* If he accuses you of being “too much drama,” remind him; it takes a whole cast to make a soap opera.

Mini Manifesto:

* We are not auditioning for daytime TV drama. We are directing our own blockbusters. If he says you are too much, sip your whiskey, toss your hair, and walk off set, dramatically. Because darling, you are the cinema.