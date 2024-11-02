Toniks makes most of his musical evolution

Allan Toniks, real name Allan Ampaire, is among the few artistes from his generation still standing strong over 15 years since his debut.

The “Locomotives”—as the group of artists from his breakthrough period around 2008 came to be known in Ugandan music circles—ushered in a wave of fresh, energetic, and talented musicians who ignited a revolution. This revolution ruled the Ugandan airwaves nonstop for five years. The arrival of the self-proclaimed Africa’s dynamic duo, Radio and Weasel, is largely credited with spearheading this “generation turned revolution.”

At their peak, they successfully challenged the industry’s reigning “Big Three” dominance of—Bobi Wine, Bebe Cool and Jose Chameleone— who had long defined the who’s who of the urban Ugandan music scene. Urban R&B singer Toniks firmly belonged to this era, breaking out with his hit song Beera Nange, featuring Lilly Ahabwe. Released during his Senior Six vacation in 2007, the song broke through in 2008, placing him squarely in the heart of this new era.

However, while this was exciting, it also posed a significant challenge. Who achieves stardom with their very first song? Who becomes a star artiste during their first year of university, in their early 20s? These questions defined the pressures facing the then 20-something Toniks. Having a debut hit song is a double-edged sword.

It brings immense pressure to follow up with more hits to cement oneself fully. Many consider a first hit song as mere luck or chance, and some artistes go on to validate this perception, fading away as “one-hit wonders.” But not Toniks. The singer continued to release tracks that further established him as a talented star, and by the end of that year, his growing catalogue earned him nominations at various awards, with a crowning moment when Beera Nange won the Best R&B song at the then-popular PAM Awards in 2008.

Journey full of lessons Toniks has spent years crafting a distinctive style and sound, blending R&B with Afro-pop elements that keep fans coming back for more. Reflecting on his career, Toniks notes that music opened doors he had never imagined, yet his path was anything but smooth. He faced numerous struggles, both professionally and personally. Professionally, Toniks has managed his career for the longest time. Although his most successful periods have been during self-management, the costs and challenges have taken a toll on him.

“As an artiste, it’s hard to get both the creative and business sides of things right, and that’s where management comes in,” he says, noting that he has struggled to find management that aligns with his dreams. Toniks adds that in the past, he created music ahead of its time, and while it wasn’t always appreciated back then, similar music by other artistes is now gaining popularity. On a personal level, Toniks was particularly challenged in 2016 when family tragedies struck hard. Close friends supported him during this difficult period, which nearly led him to give up music. “People said a lot about me and officially declared me a faded artiste since I had been away from music for two years,” he notes, adding that he experienced a creative slump and questioned the support for Ugandan artistes.

He recalls: “There was a time I lost morale; it felt like Ugandans did not appreciate the music as much. Part of me wanted to step back.” He credits family and close friends, notably stylist Brian Ahumuza (Abryanz), who helped him regain his footing and inspired him to push forward. For his comeback in early 2018, Toniks, who had previously written and produced his music, accepted the support of talented songwriters and producers like Shena Skies and Daddy Andre, who helped him rediscover his rhythm. The resurgence of his “creative juices,” as he puts it, led to collaborations and new projects that rekindled his passion for music.

With nearly 50 songs to his name under an album, independent singles, and notable collaborations with Ugandan music heavyweights like Radio & Weasel, Jose Chameleone, Sheebah Karungi, Fille, OS Suuna, and Lydia Jazmine, among others, Toniks says his repertoire reflects his resilience, creativity, and growth as an artist—all deserving of a concert celebration: “My Journey Concert.”

The Covid-19 pandemic delayed these concert plans but also gave him the chance to refine his craft and concept, culminating in an event that offers a richer story and musical journey that resonates deeply with his audience, presenting something meaningful and well-rounded for everyone. For Toniks, who has watched Ugandan music evolve, this is his moment—a chance to solidify his legacy and give his fans a night they’ll never forget. My journey concert With such a background, what other name could Toniks fans possibly want for his music concert than

“My Journey”? Happening tomorrow, on a Sunday—a day not typically associated with musical concerts—at the Kampala Serena Hotel, the concert venue was no random choice for the singer. “I had initially wanted to hold my concert on the 9th, which is also my birthday, but the dates weren’t available. The only option was this particular Sunday. I thought, why not? One of my biggest songs is titled Sunday, so let’s do this,” he explained. “My Journey” is the second concert for the R&B singer, following his debut concert, “Tugende Tukyekole,” in October 2012. Toniks notes that at that time, he had spent five years in the music industry, and it felt like the right time for a concert.

“I took my time to stage a concert, but I went ahead in 2012 because I finally had the time to prepare, having finished school,” he told Saturday Monitor. Toniks graduated in 2011 with a Bachelor’s Degree in International Business from Makerere University Business School (Mubs). He added that he used his post-graduation time to release more music, which set even stronger grounds for a concert, as “My fans kept asking me to serve them with my own concert.”

Now, 12 years down the road, Toniks returns with another concert, and the irony of change is striking. Over this period, he has released more singles, collaborations, a digital compilation, and an album. According to Toniks, this growth is why the venue has shifted from the Garden City rooftop where he held his debut show to the Kampala Serena Hotel—a venue with sentimental value, where he feels comfortable connecting with his audience. Ticket prices have also evolved, now set at Shs150,000 for ordinary entry. For Toniks, this concert isn’t just a show—it’s the story of his journey.