Tonny releases Smooth Affection, a tribute to love in chaotic times

The Ugandan jazz artist Tonny Musaazi, aka Absolute Tonny, has released his song Smooth Affection as a tribute to love in chaotic times. This smooth jazz instrumental that was released on March 25, on all online music stores, is a standout track from his highly anticipated album, Being Loved.

Known for his ability to blend traditional jazz elements with contemporary influences, Absolute Tonny has crafted a song that speaks to the heart and soul of listeners. Smooth Affection is more than just a song. It is a reminder to mankind that love should be chosen always, even amidst chaos.

Through this song, Tonny wants to evoke a sense of calm and serenity, while encouraging listeners to embrace love in all its forms. The four- minute and 14 seconds instrumental is a love song that portrays love through its intricate playing and melody selection.

The carefully selected backing guitar rhythms add depth to its composition, making it a masterpiece of music.

Smooth Affection is a smooth jazz song that blends soulful melodies and rhythms that creating a soothing yet emotionally resonant experience. “The song captures the essence of gentle love and affection, with a smooth soothing musical arrangement that complements its tender message,” Absolute Tonny, said when asked to describe the track.

Tonny says the song structure and melody emphasise the power of love to offer the needed comfort and reassurance, even when the world around us is unpredictable and challenging. He adds that “it highlights the enduring nature of love and its ability to bring peace and solace.”

One of the most remarkable aspects of Smooth Affection is the collaboration with top Asian musicians. Tonny has brought together a diverse group of talented artists to create a rich and harmonious sound. This collaboration not only showcases the versatility of jazz as a genre, but also highlights the universal language of music that transcends cultural boundaries.

Tonny is the composer, primary artist and lyricist. The track was produced by Enock Lugumba (Uganda). The contributing artists from Japan are Dull Men (guitars/mixing and mastering engineer); Hikaru Negishi (bass guitar); and Kyogo Matsubayashi (saxophones).

“I am currently in Japan performing with my bands Absolute Tonny Trio and Absolute Tonny group. So collaborating with Japanese musicians is easy, and this brought a unique and diverse musical perspective to Smooth Affection.

The fusion of different cultural influences enriched the song’s sound and added depth to its emotional expression.

Japanese musicians are known for their craftsmanship and innovative approaches, which helped elevate the song to a new level of artistry,” Tonny said. For Absolute Tonny, Smooth Affection is a deeply personal project. The song is a reflection of his belief in the power of love.

In a world often filled with turmoil and uncertainty, Tonny’s life-like jazz music serves as a beacon of hope and a reminder of love and compassion.

About the album

Being Loved album encapsulates Absolute Tonny’s musical journey and his dedication to creating music that resonates with the soul. Each track on the album is a testament to his skill as a musician and his ability to convey complex emotions through his music.

Smooth Affection is a standout track that perfectly embodies the theme of the album and showcases his talent for creating jazz that is both soothing and evocative.

With its smooth jazz instrumental, carefully selected backing guitar rhythms, instrumentation and collaboration with top Asian musicians, the song is a true masterpiece.

The album Being Loved consists of nine songs that include the title track Being Loved, Smooth Affection, and Nnalubbale blues (Lake Vitoria blues), among others.

Tonny says Being Loved is explores the multifaceted nature of love through a collection of diverse and emotionally charged tracks. “Each song delves into different aspects of love, from its joyous highs to its poignant lows. The album features a blend of jazz from smooth jazz to blues to swing styles, creating a rich and immersive listening experience for deep emotional level,” he says.

According to Absolute Tonny, the album is scheduled for release this July, under his label Uganda Jazz Music. His vision is to promote Uganda’s jazz music near and far. The album’s release will feature various promotional activities and videos.

Absolute Tonny, who plays a trumpet, has three albums Oli Wange (2017), “Tindiga (Town trek) (2021), and Do Me Good (2022). His popular songs are Oli Wange and Entuuko (death). He has performed at the Jazz Safari and in festivals in Rwanda, USA, Japan and Zanzibar. Absolute Tonny holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.

