Tracing Katumwa’s footprint in Jazz music

Isaiah Katumwa is a Ugandan jazz musician and saxophonist credited for turning many people into jazz enthusiasts. He made his breakthrough in music through his album Sinza in 2006, which featured on the BBC. In his 19-year music experience, he has shared the stage or opened performances for Manu Dubangu, Jonathan Butler, Miriam Makeba, Chaka Chaka, Oliver Mtukudzi, Phil Driscoll, Angelique Kidjo, Alvin Slaughter and The Flecktones, among others. After taking a musical sabbatical, periodically releasing music online, Katumwa is back in the country for a live music performance at the world class Dfcu Jazz in the Pearl festival.

Relocation

He left Uganda for the US about five years ago and this is going to be the first time he will be performing since that time. He says he had to relocate for growth and to explore beyond the local market, utilising the opportunities that were continually unfolding. “I needed an opportunity to also contribute to the global jazz market as a Ugandan and that is playing out very well,” he said. His return is being hailed as a homecoming moment for the local jazz community, as he remains one of the country’s most celebrated musical exports. He is returning to Dfcu Jazz in the Pearl Festival but will also be performing at the Nairobi International Jazz Festival, which happens a day after. “I am excited about coming home. I have missed my fans, I have missed Uganda.”

Sharing the stage with Kirk Whalum

Kirk Whalum is an American R&B and smooth jazz saxophonist and songwriter and one time Grammy winner having been nominated 12 times. He will be headlining the festival and this is going to be the third time he will be performing in Uganda. Katumwa considers it an honour to share a stage with Whalum because he has had the opportunity to join him on stage a number of times, but it will be so special because this time it will be home. Jazz events was one of the most anticipated activities on the social scene. The Isaiah Katumwa concert was an annual concert but due to Covid, the event was put on hold.

“I am very excited, especially after missing home and my fans for such a long time. It's also special to be playing alongside my friend and mentor, the legendary Kirk Whalum. It's such an honour,” he added. Having been one of the most anticipated jazz events on the Ugandan social scene, the Isaiah Katumwa concert was an annual concert but due to Covid, the event was put on hold. “I was based in New York. And at the time, that is where the epicentre was in early 2020, but the preparations were underway, although the coordination was definitely a challenge since I was based here. I also needed to find my grounding in the new setting here,” he adds. Katumwa says he is looking forward to the return of his annual concert. “Jazz is where my heart is and it is unfolding beautifully in Uganda. So I want to continue being part of that story.

And his Jazz with Isaiah TV programme?

Besides the annual concert, Katumwa used to present a weekly programme on NTV Uganda called Jazz with Isaiah but the show was also put on hold.

He explains that he needed to focus on some areas first, including his artistry. He promises that the show will also be returning soon.

Footprint on the industry

Katumwa says he is humbled to have contributed to the industry. As a self-taught saxophonist from his first professional gig in 1995, at Sheraton, he is happy to have made an impact on music, education, philanthropy, culture and diplomacy including starting up a jazz scene. Right from his first album, World Worship in 2001 to Dance Again in 2021, which features the legendary Dave Coase, he has seen his singles hit the US and also featured on the smooth jazz billboard charts between 2019 and 2021 and continue to enjoy national airplay. He has seen the growth of his annual Isaiah Katumaja Show, which he started in 2007 and grown to even featuring icons such as Angelique Kidjo, Hugh Masekela, Manu Dibango and growing strong. “Whether close or from a distance, I have mentored many people in Jazz music.

I have promoted jazz with Jazz With Isaiah on Urban TV and NTV, spotlighting emerging local talent over the years. And the whole idea was to educate, expose, and discover talent. I also co-founded Jazz FM and hosted the daily Isaiah Katumaja radio show,” Katumwa said. In philanthropy and mentorship, through his non-profit organisation known as Isaiah Katumaja Beyond Music, he has mentored young artistes via the Talanta Mentorship Programme. He says that he has supported the education of young people through donating music instruments, inspired many through school tours, where he visited high schools and universities sharing his personal story.

Biggest achievement

Looking back to his dream list of seven people including Hugh Masekela, Manu Dibango, Kirk Whalum, Miriam Makeba, Jonathan Butler, Angelique Kidjo and Dave Coase that inspired him while growing up, he could not believe that he did not just meet them, but worked with all of them and became reaffirmed by almost all of them. This is one of the things he says gives him so much joy.

Africa's Kenny G?

With his experience through the years, Katumwa has been labelled as Africa’s Kenny G. Kenneth Bruce Gorelick, aka Kenny G, is an American smooth jazz saxophonist, composer and record producer. He is one of the best-selling artists of all time, with global sales totalling more than 75 million records. The comparisons overwhelm Katumwa. “Kenny G is such a superstar to be compared with. But I continue to work harder on my distinct sound. Clearly, that talks about my identity and my work.”

His son following in his footsteps

Mitchell Katumwa is also into jazz and following in his father’s footsteps and to the Jazz maestro, one of his main motivations to move to the US was to nurture his son’s talent and to try to create a path for him. “He has been signed to a major record label Warner Brothers. So that is Mitchell Katumwa, signed as Suvi K, which is his middle name. He released his main single, yesterday” said an excited Katumwa.



