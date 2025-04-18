Trisha Ahwera walks for the environment

Where did you pick the interest in modelling?

I did not choose modelling, modelling chose me. Growing up, I wanted to be a musician but life and its circumstances got me here.

What type of modelling do you do?

I am a pageant model or beauty queen and my modelling extends beyond just walking the runway. It is about embodying grace, confidence, and purpose by engaging in public speaking, advocacy, and cultural representation.

Can someone earn a living through modelling?

Yes, but just like any other career, it takes strategy, consistency, and professionalism. Winning national or international titles opens doors for endorsements, hosting gigs, speaking engagements and brand deals.

What are some of your achievements from modelling?

I have proven that a Ugandan girl, even without national support, can shine on the world stage because purpose does not wait for perfect conditions. I have made lifelong friendships, travelled to countries I once only dreamed of, been exposed to diverse cultures, I have learnt to set boundaries, to say no without fear, and to put myself first without apology, no matter who is in the room or what their status is and I have learnt so much about the world and myself. These journeys have shaped me into a more confident, informed, and purpose-driven woman.

What are some of the big stages you have walked?

I do not measure the success of my career by the size of the stage. Every opportunity and every country I have been to has been a big stage for me. Every chance to showcase my work is a moment to shine. It would be unfair to single out just one big stage when my entire journey, from the start, has been filled with growth and motivation. In just two years, I have seen how far dedication and belief in myself can take me, and I am grateful for every moment that has shaped my career.

Have you participated in any competition so far?

Yes. I participated in the Top Model of the Universe in 2022 in Turkey where I won Miss Popularity. I was the Best Model of the World in 2023 in Belarus where I won Best Africa, I also won Miss Africa in the Miss World Next Top Model in 2024 in Lebanon and I won Best Catwalk in Miss Polo International 2024 in Dubai. I am Uganda’s solo representative in the Miss Environment International in Philippines 2025 as well.

Tell me about the Miss Environment International competition?

Miss Environment International is more than just a beauty competition. It is a global platform that blends elegance with purpose. It brings together women from across the world who are passionate about environmental change. For me, it is a chance to do more than wear a crown, it is a chance to speak. Uganda is facing real environmental challenges from deforestation to climate change, floods, poor waste management, and the slow death of our wetlands. Through this platform, I felt the need to tell our story. To bring Uganda’s struggles to light and advocate for solutions that not only heal the earth, but also heal our people.

It is a franchise I was entrusted with by Miss Environment International, recognising my consistent representation of Uganda on international platforms.

Were there any participants?

Miss Environment Uganda has not been active since Judith Heard held the title in 2021, so being trusted with such a significant role now makes me truly proud. Out of many, I was the only contestant chosen to represent the country once again.

What do you hope to achieve in this competition?

My hope is to go beyond just competing. I want to leave a mark of grace, intelligence, and purpose. I am here to amplify my advocacy for the environment sustainability, kindness, to build meaningful connections, and to show the world the strength and beauty of Ugandan women. And of course, I aim to bring the crown home not just for me, but for my country.

What are you going to do differently from your predecessors like Judith Heard?

I deeply respect those who came before me, but what I am bringing is a different kind of intentionality. I am not just going to represent, I am going to connect. I want to use this platform to tell a real story, rooted in advocacy, resilience, and identity. I am integrating environmental action with emotional healing, something I call healing the earth, healing ourselves. I am also bringing a modern, high-standard representation of Uganda’s fashion, walk, and cultural elegance to match international levels.

How confident are you about bringing the crown home?

I do not just hope to bring the crown home. I am preparing for it with everything I have got. I carry not only beauty and purpose, but the resilience of a girl who has represented her country before and never returned empty-handed. I believe in grace, in preparation, and in God’s perfect timing. So yes, I am confident, not just in myself, but in the power of walking on purpose.

What else are you doing besides modelling?

I am a student of Business Economics at International University of East Africa, a pageant model trainer and above all a mental advocate.

What do you want to achieve as a model?

My role goes beyond beauty. It is about advocacy, leadership and community impact. I use pageantry as a platform to speak about important causes, whether it is environmental sustainability, women’s empowerment, or mental health awareness, creating awareness on issues that matter most to me and my community.

Through this journey, I have been able to use my title to encourage others, be a role model, and push for positive change, all while showcasing not just physical beauty but inner strength, intelligence, and kindness.

What I want to achieve is far more than just walking across stages or carrying a crown. I want to break records in pageants that Uganda has never seen before. Specifically, I want to make Miss Environment Uganda a title that stands for action and advocacy, We need leaders who speak up, who represent not just the glamour of the pageant, but the real issues we face, especially regarding environmental concerns.

I am committed to getting on the ground, fighting for the youth, and raising awareness in every corner of Uganda. I want to be a voice for those who cannot reach the leaders, to amplify their concerns and work toward tangible change. It is time we stop waiting for others to do the work and start doing it ourselves.

What happens next after the Miss Environment competition?

It is time Uganda has a consistent, impactful representation in global environmental pageantry and I am honoured to take the lead in building that future. Through this initiative, I want to nurture young advocates, educate communities, and make sure that our country is not only seen, but heard in the global conversation on sustainability. We can promote Uganda through sports, education, music and modelling too. We do not need a group of people to be who we are! It is all about exposure and experience.





