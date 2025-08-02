Troy Elimu vows to amplify music on global stage

Troy Elimu is a continental name in the fashion business and was recently selected as one of only two African fashion designers alongside Nigeria’s Waffles and Cream for the Make It Yours campaign, powered by Guinness Smooth. He appealed to the global brand because he collects discarded denim clothes and repurposes them into fashion wear under his Denim Cartel brand. With such an endorsement, many would stick to fashion designing but not Elimu. He believes the chains he broke in the fashion industry can also be broken in the music industry. A few days back, he held an album listening party for his recently released EP (Extended Play) called ‘Cartel Bizness’ at Silo 15, in Bugolobi, where Kampala’s culture shapers gathered for an exclusive moment that blurred the lines between music, fashion and identity.

The Cartel Bizness Listening Party delivered a genre-defying celebration of sound, collaboration and self-expression. From the moment guests stepped into the industrial warehouse venue, they were immersed in a multisensory experience, surrounded by Denim Cartel’s fashion-forward aesthetic, rich soundscapes, and the energy of a crowd that knew they were part of something rare. The EP features a heavyweight lineup of East African collaborators: A Pass, Mike Kayihura, Elijah Kitaka, Bensoul, BigTril, Tai Dai, Kamanzi, Tungi, Herbert Ssensamba, Jokwiz Klean, and SoundlykBB, with production by Axon, a fellow Make it Yours Campaign face and sonic architect behind many of the EP’s standout tracks.

The night hit several peaks, including live sets from Mike Kayihura and Bensoul, who brought a soulful intensity to the room. In between tracks, Troy shared the backstory of the project, his motivation and what this EP means to him. “Every track, every collabo, every sound represents a different part of my creative identity,” Elimu says. “Working with amazing talents pushed me to think differently. That’s what the Make It Yours campaign stands for, and that’s what I’ve done with this EP.”

He adds that this is not a one-off as he looks at dropping more projects like singles or Volume 2 of the album with different artistes just to keep on the momentum. With just a select crowd invited, the Cartel Bizness Listening Party was curated for the relevant voices shaping culture. A night designed for the sound-makers, tastemakers, and rule-breakers redefining what it means to be a creative in Kampala today. “Cartel Bizness is the most honest work I’ve put out,” Elimu added. “It’s built on trust, collaboration, and pure creative energy from some of the most exciting voices in the region.

This isn’t about genre or trends, it’s about identity and impact.” Elimu says he has been in the music business as an A&R (Artists and Repertoire), a promoter and a booking agent for some of the events in Kampala and is a huge music critic. “With that, I feel there is a lot of impact that I bring on the table when it comes to music production, when it comes to creating great beats and collaborating with different artists,” he says.

Artistes he featured on this EP

He says most of the artistes on this project are his close friends, who became brothers, meaning this is more than just music but their relationship away from the music business. “It is always about the energy they bring and how they create the music. There is no specific structure that we follow while creating this music. It is just us being in our free zone.”

Intention of this EP

“I feel the world needs to hear a lot of East African music because it is the next thing or has been the next thing that hasn’t been amplified so I am going to use this EP to amplify the global relevance or presence that East African music brings to the world and with it we are going to hit the global streams.”

Songs on the EP

The EP has six songs, with number one being Pray, which features Bensoul, Elijah Kitaka and Ssensamba. Elimu says the song was basically about the energy they got while starting the journey of music. “We just thought about praying and thanking the Lord, who has given us the guidance in creating this EP. I feel every artiste has their own interpretation of their verses but for me, that is what Pray is all about,” he says. Sangi, which features Ntungi and Jokwiz Klean is a folk song and he feels culture is a huge factor that plays in people’s lives today. N****s In Fashion is just a highlight on the fashion business that he is as Denim Cartel.

“People are wondering how we are doing it on the global stage and every success story has a background but for us, fashion can take you to a global stage.” Doctor features Mike Kayihura and Elijah Kitaka and Bensoul, and Elimu says this is definitely the boys being the boys talking to a lady doctor asking for more of her affection. On Easy featuring A Pass and Mike Kayihura, Elimu feels people have been waiting for this for a long time and the artistes themselves have been dying to work with each other. Cartel Bizness is a soundtrack on his clothing line Denim Cartel. “Just an indication that we are a business that is here to stay. A business that is not in any competition with others and holding our ground as a business. It is just a concrete or solid indication of what we are as Denim Cartel.”



