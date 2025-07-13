UCU filmmakers shine at Uganda Film Festival 2025

Two young filmmakers from Uganda Christian University (UCU) etched their names in the country’s cinematic history after winning big at the recently concluded Uganda Film Festival (UFF), a feat that not only celebrates their talent but signals the rise of a new generation in Uganda’s creative industry.

Brian Kabogozza and Douglas Byaruhanga bagged Best Original Soundtrack Award for the film Fatal at the 2025 Uganda Film Festival.

Kabogozza, a student and Byaruhanga, a graduate of the university’s Journalism and Mass Communication programme, walked away with awards in two competitive categories.

Kabogozza won Best Student Film for Dinner for Three, while Byaruhanga, also known by his stage name Big Doug, bagged the Best Original Soundtrack award for the film Fatal.

Commenting on the win, Kabogozza said his passion for filmmaking started while he was still a student at Namilyango College in Senior Three. Despite facing resistance from the school administration, he remained determined and continued pursuing his interest.

“I started with simple short films and never looked back,” Kabogozza said. “When I joined UCU, I took it more seriously and began directing my own productions.” Byaruhanga, on the other hand, started his creative journey as a minor actor in Senior Four.

While the roles were few and far between, he later discovered his love for music and film production. His soundtrack for Fatal has been praised for its emotional depth and technical quality.

“Music and film speak the same language to me,” Byaruhanga added. “The award is a result of many years of trying and learning.”

Geoffrey Ssenoga, a broadcaster instructor at the School of Journalism, says UCU remains committed to laying a platform for nurturing talent by putting in place facilities that enable learners to attain skills required in both their professional and day-to-day life, and generally, the expertise that is needed in today’s competitive job market.

He further explains: “The university continues to play a central role in advancing the country’s education sector by constantly enhancing its offerings. An example of this is the UCU Online Distance Learning (ODeL) model for the Post Graduate courses such as Master’s in Arts of Journalism and Strategic Communications, among others which are being offered.

It also introduced a learning management system, known as the UCU e-Learning platform, which is designed to prepare for an Information Technology-driven academic landscape that enables students to attend classes online, access reading materials, attempt assignments and also submit coursework or examinations so that lecturers are able to teach in real time, pre-record lectures, upload course materials either in video, audio or text, and also administer examinations effectively”.

The institution has registered success by producing some of the top and aspiring professionals due to the new developments that it continues to harness, thus recording success stories of some of its alumni such as Kabogozza.

Brian Kabogozza shows off the accolade he won at the Uganda Film Festival awards recently. PHOTO/ISAAC SSEJJOMBWE



Recognition

Citing some of his early works, Kabogozza points out that, My Degree, My Background, and My First Year, which are all short films, that have earned him nominations at the Ikon Awards in Uganda, Malawi International Film Festival, and a win for My Background at the Student World Impact Film Festival in the US.

The two young men now represent a growing crop of Ugandan creatives making waves both locally and abroad.

Despite limited budgets and resources, Uganda’s film industry continues to produce content that resonates with local audiences while capturing the attention of international festivals.

Experts say platforms like the UFF are crucial for nurturing talent and giving young filmmakers a voice. “These are the kinds of stories we need to tell,” said one of the festival judges. “They show what is possible when young people follow their passion.”

Kabogozza and Byaruhanga's success is a reminder that even the most remarkable journeys begin with a single step.

For Uganda’s creative industry, it is further proof that the next big stars are already among us dreaming, creating, and breaking barriers.

The annual festival, organised by the Uganda Communications Commission, is the country’s premier platform for celebrating talent in film production, acting, directing, and sound.