Uganda at 62: Legends and icons over time

Music has had a special place in Ugandan society with some songs conveying messages across aspectrum of issues.

We bring you some of the notable music icons as Uganda celebrates 62 years

Fred Masagazi

He is popularly known for his 1961 hit song, Atanawa Musolo (Nga alabye enaku). Fred Masagazi cut his musical teeth in pre-independent Uganda, in 1955 as a singer with a Congolese band called Tinapa where he would sing in both Luganda and Lingala.

In his career that spans about half a century, Masagazi released notable songs, including Osaana Okole which he released in 1962.

His musicality was fortified by his vocal ability coupled with composition, guitar skills and stage presence that delivered a dose of drama much to excitement of audiences. Besides Tinapa, Masagazi also performed with King Jazz Bans, Kampala City 6 Band and BKG Band.

Maddox Ssematimba

A former teacher, David Amon Ssemanda Ssematimba is a profound music writer, composer, arranger, vocalist and performer.

His 2000 music album titled Tukolagane remains one of the greatest releases in the last 25 years. It features all-time favourites like the title track Tukolagane, Omukwano Gwaffe, Namagembe and Eddembe which have won him crossover appeal.

He further cemented his music credentials with Abato, an album that has songs like Nakatidde, Easy, the title track Abato, Kankakee and Wansonyi.

The 52-year-old roots reggae musician recorded the two albums in Sweden where he went at the age of 21 in search of education and better life. He continues to perform both locally and internationally, and has just returned from Canada where he was invited to entertain music lovers in the diaspora.

Moses Matovu/Afrigo Band

At 75 years of age, Moses Matovu still meticulously croons and plays the saxophone. The leader of Afrigo Band who started performing in the mid 1960s, is one of Uganda’s most respected and celebrated professional musicians.

The band is 49 years old and during its time, has putted a number of classic songs which Matovu has composed and produced. Old timers and young music lovers are drawn to Afrigo’s timeless music catalogue which includes tracks such as (Abaana Ba Afrigo) Batuuse, Music, Speed, Olumbe Lw’obwavu, Obangaina, Maria, Jim, Nantongo and many more. Some of the notable current members of Afrigo Band include Joanita Kawlwa, Rachel Magoola, Eddy Ganja and Herman Ssewanyana ( Omwana W’ensene).

Elly Wamala

A music mentor, composer and performer, Elly Wamala is in the annuls of Ugandan music for his legacy that rests on over 60 songs and inspiring a crop of gifted musicians.

His songs have been anthems through generations, appreciated by different age groups who have an ear for simple yet captivating lyrics conveyed with a sweet, calm and warm voice.

You might want to know that among the fans of Wamala’s music, was Kabaka Edward Muteesa who particularly enjoyed his song titled Nabutono. As such, the king of Buganda often invited the musician to his palace to perform the song.

Wamala, known by the deserved alias, ‘Ever Green’, is popular for songs that include Welcome Pope Paul (1969), Viola (1974), Akaana Ka Kawalya (1974) Ebinyumu Ebyaffe (1998) to mention but a few.

Philly Bongoley Lutaaya

He is a musician who was perhaps ahead of his time. With his well-crafted and mastered music, Philly Bongoley Lutaaya’s career was destined for well-deserved international stardom, if only time gave him the life.

His songs like Born in Africa, Empisa zo, Alone, Entebe Wala, Diana, Nkooye Okwegomba, Zukuka, Likambo Ya Falanga, Tumusinze and many more revered songs, make Lutaaya an all-time favourite.

He was based in Sweden for much of his professional music career. He lived there with contemporaries like Sammy Kasule, Frank Mbalire and others with whom he played and produced music.

Lutaaya unites Ugandan music lovers in happy and sad times thanks to his story of courage to come out and announce to the world that he was living positively with Aids at a time when people stigma was at all-high.

He released Alone (and frightened) in 1989 about the Aids scourge. It has since a theme song for many HIV/Aids campaigns and initiatives, and on World Aids Day on December 1, when the world commemorates the days and efforts towards fighting the scourge.

On the happier side, his songs have become the default Christmas playlist, reminding Christian about the joy that comes with the birth of lord and saviour, Jesus Christ, the begotten son of God.

Jose Chameleone

Born Joseph Mayanja, Jose Chameleone is one of Uganda’s most celebrated and recognised musicians. From his break-out song, Mama Mia, released in 2000, Chameleone has released a number of music albums and hit songs that have won him a big following in Uganda and cross-over appeal in East Africa and the continent at large.

He has been variously rewarded. In 2003, he won the Kora Award for Best East Africa Artist. In 2004, he bagged the Artist of the Year Award and Song of the Year for Year, for Jamila, in the Pearl of Africa (PAM).

Some of his popular of his popular songs include Wale Wale, Valu Valu, Mambo Bado, Basiima Ogenze, Katupakase, Sivyo Ndivyo on which he features Professor Jay, among others. Chameleone has held a number of successful shows in Uganda and beyond borders.

Juliana Kanyomozi

Juliana Kanyomozi was born in a musical family. Her mother was a vocalist which perhaps explains her beautiful vocal abilities while her father was a drummer. She is one of Uganda’s celebrated divas.

Kanyomozi is famed for songs like her break-out song titled Nabikoowa, Kibaluma, Kanyimbe, Seven Days, Maama Mbiire and Taata W’abaana on which she features with Bobi Wine, Twalina Omukwano, Kalibatanya, Omutima Oguluma, I’m Still Here, Malaika Wange, and more

She has been variously recognised for her music talent. In 2008, she was awarded the first female Artiste of the Year in the coveted Pearl of Africa (PAM) Awards. In 2013, she was recipient of the Best Female Artist East Africa accolade for ‘I am Ugandan’.

Paul Job Kafeero

With the one little guitar (Kadongo Kamu), Paul Job Kafeero became a household name in Uganda. The narrative style of music allowed him tackle a number of issues, including death in one of his popular songs titled Walumbe Zzaaya.

His long-form style won the composer, the gold medal from the Institut d’Etudes Théâtrales at the Cairo Music Festival of 1994. A fairly young person, Kafeero had mature lyrics that delved deep and illustrated in a precise, and sometimes cheeky delivery. Leader of Kulabako Guitar Singers, some of the popular songs he released include Dipo Naziggala, Kampala Mukooti, Abako Mugyebale Emirimu (Akasaanke), Mwanyinaze, Buladina, Eyali Amanyi Okupanga, among others.

Jimmy Katumba

Jimmy Katumba’s signature baritone in songs like Twalina Omukwano, endeared him to music and drama lovers alike. Thanks to his voice, some fans christened him ‘Uganda’s Jim Reeves’.

His name was synonymous with that of his theatre outfit, The Ebonies with which he performed; it was Jimmy Katumba & The Ebonies. His other songs included Ffa Kukyolina, Congratulations, Drums of Africa, among others.

He had influence on younger musicians, including founders of the original Eagles Production who were inspired to mould their musical outfit around what Katumba had done with The Ebonies.

Iryn Namubiru

In 1995, Iryn Namubiru started searching for her music star. That year, she featured on a song titled Bamusakata along with Ragga Dee (Daniel Kazibwe), Molar Messe (Nicholas Mpirwe) and Joss Jjew.

Four years later, she teamed up with Juliana Kanyomozi to form I-Jay and the two singers released a seven-track music album titled Wait. Her big musical break was in 2006 when she released her first solo music album titled Nkuweeki. Five years later, she was awarded the Artiste of the Year accolade in the sought-after Pearl of Africa (Pam) Awards.

Her rich music catalogue includes songs like Y’ono, Nkuweki, Bonna Obasiinga, Begombeko, Byansi, Simbalala and many more. She held a sold-out concert at Kampala Serena Hotel in July this year.

Alex Mukulu

Alex Mukulu is an actor, playwright and musician. He can write, sing and play the guitar. To his name are songs like Bana Kampala, Dolikalijjo, Bakubanja, Bakisiimba, Nabutono among others.

He was a close friend with Philly Lutaaya with whom he shared music influences and inspirations. In fact, the two shared a room and roof along Namirembe during their career formative years.

Christopher Ssebadduka

One could say that Christopher Ssebadduka was a typical passionate Kandongo Kamu performer who composed songs and sang them for the people. Many watched and enjoyed his stage performances but he also took his music to the people.

He was a common sighting in markets and car parks. With his guitar, Ssebadduka, who cur his musical teeth in the 1920s, attracted crowds as he melodically entertained them with his songs laced with longform storytelling with a punch of good humour.

In 1955, he recorded Omukazi Malaya which is believed to be the first commercial Kadongo Kamu song. He was one of the selected musicians who performed at Kololo Independence Grounds when Uganda attained her independence on October 9th, 1962.

It’s reported that he run into hiding after releasing music that criticised the Milton Obote leadership only to return years later when rebel leader turned statesman, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni captured power in 1986.

Eclas Kawalya

Like Elly Wamala, Eclas Kawalya inspired music development in Uganda. With Fred Masagazi, they are credited for popularising the Kadongo Kamu music genre which gets its name from a musician using the guitar to narrate stories that tackle a range of issues from culture, social joys and injustices and all the way to politics and sycophancy. Some of his popular songs include Okuzaala Kujjagaana, Nyiiga, Kangende, Empuuta, Nalongo

Matia Kakumirizi

Matia is a legendary music star, was taught to play guitar by a priest called Father Mugambe from Mulajje Parish in 1966. His first major musical recording was at the international Polygram Studios in Nairobi.

His claim to fame lies in songs that including Abapangisa. He features fellow artiste Passy Nassonko from the Kiki Boys Cultural Troupe. The song talks about challenges you face when you’re renting a house. As such, he implores someone to work so hard to build his or her own house. His other related songs include Najjemba and Ensubuko Y’obwavutulo Twakunkya.

Matia Luyima

Luyima was born in a humble family. His parents Erusaniya Mukiibi and Keziya Nakiwala of Nakaziba, Kikandwa, Mityana district. Luyima’s music career has always thrived on teamwork and collaborations and became popular in the post-independence era of 1980s with his hits like sepiliya Olugendo lwe masaka, emotoka enkadde, mukyaalamukulu, Nakakaawa, ebizibu bye kibuga among others. Luyima forever changed Kadongokamu shows with his highly-emotional performances that energized audiences.