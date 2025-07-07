Uganda courts American tour operators to promote country

Six influential American tour agents who recently visited Uganda on a familiarisation trip have vowed to promote Destination Uganda on the international stage.

Beth Rowan, Necoh Michan Mitchell, Abbey Meyer, Erica Lee Boucher, Mayla Melo and Pamela M. Biller were in the country on the invitation of the Ugandan Embassy in Washington, and were treated to an in-depth exposure to Uganda’s rich, diverse tourism assets and cultural treasures.

The delegation’s journey kicked off with a welcoming dinner at Latitude 0° Hotel in Kampala, hosted by Uganda’s Ambassador to the United States, H.E. Robinah Kakonge, who introduced the six-woman delegation to long-standing tourism players, creating an opportunity for deeper engagement.

The Embassy activity is part of a focused initiative facilitated by the Economic and Commercial Development (ECD) Fund in the tourism sector.

Ambassador Kakonge stated that the initiative was not just about showcasing Uganda’s natural beauty but also about establishing long-term commercial relationships, connecting U.S. tourism influencers with Uganda’s key industry players, and elevating the country’s profile in global travel markets.

During the reception, officials and hosts emphasized the importance of forging stronger ties with U.S. counterparts through tourism diplomacy—a concept gaining traction as countries recognize the powerful role travel can play in building mutual understanding and shared prosperity.

The 10-day familiarisation trip leveraged diplomatic and commercial relationships to attract sustained economic development, as well as position Uganda as a global hub for innovation and travel, focused on responsible and inclusive growth.

“This moment represents more than hospitality—it’s a bridge to economic and cultural partnerships that can reshape opportunities for Ugandans across several sectors,” said Ambassador Kakonge.

“We are ready to showcase Uganda’s vibrancy, potential, and talent,” she added.

During their stay, the tour operators explored key cultural sites, renowned tourist attractions, and met with a range of stakeholders—from government representatives to private innovators and community leaders.

The itinerary was designed to give them a multi-faceted view of what Uganda has to offer: from pristine natural landscapes and unique wildlife to traditional art, dance, and heritage sites.

The visit aimed to highlight Uganda’s strengths not just as a travel destination, but as a sustainable tourism model. Each activity on the tour was crafted to showcase local participation, cultural pride, and the country’s vision for inclusive growth within the tourism sector.

The tour agents' visit highlighted the goal of the ECD Fund—a Government of Uganda initiative created to support diplomatic missions in attracting opportunities for Uganda in the key areas of agriculture, tourism, mining, minerals and extractives, and science, technology and innovation.

The ECD Fund remains a cornerstone of the Embassy’s work to build tech-diplomacy and meaningful connections to unlock mutually beneficial partnerships between Uganda and the United States of America.