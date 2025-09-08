Uganda’s first comedy festival lights up Ntinda
What you need to know:
- As time has gone on, comedians have become bolder when it comes to choice of topics; unlike their music counterparts, they still have the creative liberty to try the murky waters of politics and religion.
For four days, Ntinda was the capital of laughter. Uganda’s first-ever comedy festival – Marabou Laugh Fest – turned Donel’s Bistro into a stage where jokes about politics, religion, and even chickens flew freely. The festival brought together comedians of different walks of life and experiences; from Uganda, you had emerging voices and seasoned comedians. The festival started on Tuesday with little-known performers such as Alphonse Obalim, Conrad, Elvis Faki, Emmanuel Ekeesit, Hassan, Innocent IQ, Seswa and Jordan Nasasira. Most of these are comedians nurtured by the comedy store, in the few months it has existed. Leo Kyevuga, one of the performers, said the comedy club has been instrumental in nurturing and guidance.
He says there are many shows he has been booked for mainly because he is at the film club. His testimony seems to rhyme with many other fresh comedians who performed. Day one had more than 20 comedians who did a rapid fire performance of five minutes each; the task was to make the audience laugh in those minutes and keep the energy as high as one found it. It was refreshing to see these new faces push their wild imaginations, for instance, no one could have imagined the genocide of chicken, a joke from one of the performers who seemed to make a case for the birds against heartless humans. It is clear that as time has gone on, comedians have become bolder when it comes to choice of topics; unlike their music counterparts, they still have the creative liberty to try the murky waters of politics and religion.
It was the third and last day of the festival, where international comedians and our local stars got to perform, including Doug Mutai from Kenya, Daniel Omara, Dr Hillary, Agnes Akite, Timothy Nyanzi, Thapelo from Botswana, Frank Chirisa from Zimbabwe, Cotilda Inapo, Hamis Mdee from Tanzania, Okello Okello, Don Andre and Elly Odoki among others. The more experience the comedians came with the more their content was edgy; gay jokes, corruption with faces. There were even many quotables such as this Parliament having failed the embezzlement test, compared to others who came before them who stole things which shook the core of Uganda’s budget. Comedian Emma Napoleone had the crowd in stitches as he mocked Parliament’s latest corruption scandal: “Iron sheets? Are you kidding me? At least the old guard stole things that shook the budget!”
However, even with the funfare, the masterclasses and everything that took place at the four-day festival, the existing squabbles within the comedy fraternity were visible due to the loudness of the silence of different voices within the sector. A comedy festival, the first one of its kind should have attracted different players and comedy stakeholders, for instance, companies such as Fun Factory and Comedy Store but it was not the case which feels like a missed opportunity. This edition was not coherent with shows being held on only three days of the four-day festival, but Cotilda Inapo, one of the performers and organisers, says they are already working ahead of time to make next year better. If this debut edition proved anything, it is that Ugandan comedy is bursting with talent and bold ideas. The challenge for next year will be uniting the fractured scene – and perhaps adding puppetry, theatre, and film – to truly make Marabou Laugh Fest a festival for all.