Uganda’s first comedy festival lights up Ntinda

For four days, Ntinda was the capital of laughter. Uganda’s first-ever comedy festival – Marabou Laugh Fest – turned Donel’s Bistro into a stage where jokes about politics, religion, and even chickens flew freely. The festival brought together comedians of different walks of life and experiences; from Uganda, you had emerging voices and seasoned comedians. The festival started on Tuesday with little-known performers such as Alphonse Obalim, Conrad, Elvis Faki, Emmanuel Ekeesit, Hassan, Innocent IQ, Seswa and Jordan Nasasira. Most of these are comedians nurtured by the comedy store, in the few months it has existed. Leo Kyevuga, one of the performers, said the comedy club has been instrumental in nurturing and guidance.

He says there are many shows he has been booked for mainly because he is at the film club. His testimony seems to rhyme with many other fresh comedians who performed. Day one had more than 20 comedians who did a rapid fire performance of five minutes each; the task was to make the audience laugh in those minutes and keep the energy as high as one found it. It was refreshing to see these new faces push their wild imaginations, for instance, no one could have imagined the genocide of chicken, a joke from one of the performers who seemed to make a case for the birds against heartless humans. It is clear that as time has gone on, comedians have become bolder when it comes to choice of topics; unlike their music counterparts, they still have the creative liberty to try the murky waters of politics and religion.

It was the third and last day of the festival, where international comedians and our local stars got to perform, including Doug Mutai from Kenya, Daniel Omara, Dr Hillary, Agnes Akite, Timothy Nyanzi, Thapelo from Botswana, Frank Chirisa from Zimbabwe, Cotilda Inapo, Hamis Mdee from Tanzania, Okello Okello, Don Andre and Elly Odoki among others. The more experience the comedians came with the more their content was edgy; gay jokes, corruption with faces. There were even many quotables such as this Parliament having failed the embezzlement test, compared to others who came before them who stole things which shook the core of Uganda’s budget. Comedian Emma Napoleone had the crowd in stitches as he mocked Parliament’s latest corruption scandal: “Iron sheets? Are you kidding me? At least the old guard stole things that shook the budget!”