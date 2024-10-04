Ugandan crowned third at Miss Tourism Africa contest

Alison Mary Akello was crowned second runner-up at the recently concluded Miss Tourism Africa contest held at the Landmark Centre in Lagos, Nigeria, on October 1.

The top prize, Miss Tourism Africa 2023/24, went to Ndinelago 'Ndina' Emosho from Namibia, who walked away with £2,000 (approximately Shs7.3 million) and other prizes. Emosho, 27, a model and former Miss Namibia contestant, also won the Best National Costume award during the grand finale.

In addition to being named third, Uganda's Akello was also voted Miss Popularity after securing the most online votes, with 465. She was followed by contestants from Mauritius (368 votes), Chad (321), Mozambique (100), Kenya (53), Nigeria (42), Côte d'Ivoire (30), and Ghana (1 vote).

Miss Popularity is determined during the Bootcamp, where all contestants spend a week preparing for the grand finale. The title is awarded based on how active and popular the contestants are throughout this period.

During the Bootcamp, Akello actively engaged her social media followers, urging Ugandans and well-wishers to vote for her on the platform that was set up.

"I appreciate the fact that many Ugandans have stood with me by voting for me and promoting me online. Let's continue voting," Akello said before the voting platform was closed.

The pageant featured contestants from several African countries including Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritius, Chad, Namibia, and Mozambique.