Ugandan designer wins Apparel Award at Prestigious Leather Showcase in Ethiopia

By Ivan Pitman Musingo





A Ugandan designer, Eddie Louis, achieved a standout victory at the Real Leather. Stay Different. (RLSD) Africa Talent Leather Design Showcase 2024, winning the Apparel Award for his striking “Contemporary Leather Armour” collection.

The award was presented at the Africa Sourcing and Fashion Week (ASFW), held at the Skylight Hotel in Addis Ababa, where designers across the continent showcased their innovative and sustainable leather creations.

Eddie’s Contemporary Leather Armour collection, which reimagines traditional old-fashioned armour into bold, modern fashion, captivated judges with its creativity and craftsmanship. Blending historical aesthetics with modern materials, Eddie’s designs embody the intersection of heritage and innovation, pushing the boundaries of sustainable fashion.

The RLSD Africa Talent Leather Design Showcase 2024, themed “Redefining Fashion’s Environmental Footprint,” aimed to spotlight African talent in sustainable leather design. Fourteen finalists across the continent competed in categories including apparel, accessories, and footwear, with each piece incorporating at least 50 percent cattle-hide leather.

The event was hosted in collaboration with the Leather and Hide Council of America (LHCA) and the Africa Leather and Leather Products Institute (ALLPI), emphasising leather’s role as a natural and eco-friendly alternative to synthetic materials.

Reflecting on his win, Louis said: “This collection was inspired by my vision to blend elements of history with sustainability in fashion. I am honoured to bring this award home to Uganda, and I hope my work motivates others to see the potential of African fashion in sustainable design.”

Louis's success at the RLSD showcase shines a spotlight on Uganda's emerging influence in the global fashion scene. Competing against designers across Africa, his award underscores Uganda's growing presence in the industry and the increasing recognition of local talent in sustainable and innovative fashion.

In addition to Louis’ victory, the RLSD event featured remarkable designs from other finalists, with Ruth Girmay of Ethiopia taking home both the Accessories Award and the prestigious Most Commendable Designer 2024 title, and Stephen Maosa of Kenya winning the People’s Choice Award.

Prominent industry leaders, including Kerry Brozyna, president of LHCA, and Nicholas Mudungwe, executive director of ALLPI, attended the event. Both expressed their support for sustainable practices in fashion and praised the RLSD showcase for empowering the next generation of African designers.

The future of fashion

Louis’s Apparel Award at the RLSD Africa Talent Leather Design Showcase is a significant milestone for Uganda’s fashion industry. His success brings international attention to Ugandan design, demonstrating the depth of talent in the country and the growing commitment to sustainable fashion.

This accolade serves as both a recognition of Eddie’s creativity and a testament to Uganda’s potential to lead in sustainable, innovative design.

As the RLSD campaign continues to evolve, it remains committed to promoting leather as a sustainable material and encouraging designers to integrate eco-conscious practices.

Eddie’s achievement highlights the forward-thinking vision of Ugandan designers and their role in shaping the future of global fashion with a focus on sustainability.

