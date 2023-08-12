Ugandan film to grace North America screens

Rushlake Media GmbH, a multi-platform network, has announced the launch of its TidPix Fast channel for African content on a number of platforms across the North American market and beyond.

TidPix is a 24/7 leading streaming brand for authentic African content from the continent’s most exciting filmmakers. The channel is entirely curated and managed by the Rushlake Media Nairobi team, with Edward Mulandi as lead channel manager.

With premium feature films like Kafa Coh (Uganda), Bangarang (Kenya) and Vindictive (Nigeria) as well as popular series like Nairobi Law (Kenya) and All That Glitters (Ghana) catering to an English speaking audience, this new platform will take authentic African stories to a massive new market in North America and beyond.

Released in 2022, and directed by Gilbert K Lukalia, Kafa Coh revolves around the fight for justice in the face of power. The fight sucks in a young naive lawyer, Sandrah Atika Alexis, who finds herself at the centre of a battleground between two political heavyweights.

Directed by Robbie Odongo, Bangarang—a 2021 movie that straddles 88 minutes—is about a poor boda boda rider (Otile) who, since graduating with a second-class honours degree in automotive engineering, has gone a decade without a job.

When election violence erupts after the disputed Kenyan presidential elections, Otile leads other rioters in the streets of Kisumu. To him this is the only opportunity he can vent his anger at what has occasioned his joblessness.

“Launching TidPix has been a rewarding challenge and has proven to be a fantastic opportunity to offer a genuinely African channel for all fast consumers. Fast promises, great value for those looking to watch brilliant, exciting and authentic African films without a significant barrier to entry and ease of access,” Mulandi told Monitor.

He added: “TidPix fulfils that mandate by acquiring and curating these modern African classics and hidden gems with its vibrant soul, powered by a passionate Nairobi-based team who seek to bring authentically African stories to the world.”

With these platform deals, brokered by Geoff Clark of acTVe in Hollywood, Rushlake Media further strengthens its position as the home for entertaining African content globally and makes another leap in bringing African stories to the world.

“Since we launched TidPix on Africa Day in 2020, it became one of the go-to destinations for audiences interested in authentically African content,” Philipp Hoffman, Rushlake Media’s founder and managing director, said, adding: “Bringing the channel to the global fast market now, allows even broader audiences to enjoy African content and opens up additional monetisation for the filmmakers and streamers we partner with.”

About the project

TidPix, a leading streaming brand for authentic African content, has launched or is currently in the process of launching on the following platforms: VIDAA, TCL, FreeMovies+, RlaxxTV with six additional platforms to be announced over the coming weeks.

The aim of TidPix is to reach 41.6 million African Americans and Africans living in the US, who are currently underserved with authentically African content.

Rushlake Media’s other streaming properties include Kino on Demand, the streaming service bridging the gap between cinema and VOD; Goethe on Demand that streams on behalf of the Goethe Institut and brings German cinema to the world; as well as streaming for a range of film festivals around the world.