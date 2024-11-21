Ugandan filmmaker Hemdee Kiwanuka's Desert Dawn shines at AFM

Ugandan-American filmmaker HemDee Kiwanuka is making waves on the international cinema circuit with his latest action-thriller, Desert Dawn. Premiering at the prestigious American Film Market (AFM) in Las Vegas, the film has captured the attention of distributors worldwide, solidifying Kiwanuka’s reputation as a dynamic force in global filmmaking.

Produced under the banner of Premiere Entertainment Group (PEG), Desert Dawn features Hollywood stars Kellan Lutz and Cam Gigandet, renowned for their memorable roles in Twilight. The film’s thrilling narrative and compelling performances have garnered significant international interest, securing distribution deals across numerous territories, including Australia and New Zealand through Rialto, Latin America via A2, Germany with Tiberius, Spain through Flins y Piniculas, France via Program Store, Benelux on Amazon, Eastern Europe with Daro, Russia and CIS through Filmster, the Middle East via Eagle Films, Taiwan through AV Jet, and India as well as in-flight airline entertainment through Pictureworks. This extensive reach highlights the film’s universal appeal and the efforts of PEG in positioning it as a global cinematic success.

A tale of suspense and intrigue

At its heart, Desert Dawn is a gripping tale of small-town justice gone awry. Lutz takes on the role of a newly appointed sheriff navigating the complexities of his position alongside a resentful deputy, played by Gigandet. Their investigation into the murder of a mysterious woman quickly escalates into a dangerous web of lies, corruption, and violence involving shady businessmen and a deadly cartel.

The film boasts a strong ensemble cast, including Chad Michael Collins, Helena Haro, Texas Battle, Guillermo Iván, and Niko Foster. Directed by Marty Murray, the screenplay by Chad Law and Johnny Walters masterfully combines suspense with high-stakes drama, creating a cinematic experience that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

A star-studded collaboration

Desert Dawn reunites Lutz and Gigandet for the first time since their breakout roles in Twilight. Both actors have since carved out successful careers, with Lutz appearing in The Legend of Hercules, The Expendables 3, and Immortals, while Gigandet’s credits include Never Back Down, Burlesque, Priest, and The Magnificent Seven.

Behind the scenes, Kiwanuka teamed up with Elias Axume of PEG and Al Bravo of Al Bravo Films, both of whom served as producers. The film’s North American and UK distribution will be handled by Saban Films, capitalizing on the strong momentum built during the AFM.

Expanding PEG's Global Footprint

Kiwanuka’s success with Desert Dawn underscores PEG’s growing influence in international cinema. In addition to this thriller, the company showcased two other projects at AFM:

Outbreak: A zombie thriller starring Billy Burke, set for US distribution through Vertical Entertainment.

BFFs: A crime comedy featuring an ensemble cast, including Terrence Howard, Taye Diggs, and Adam Rifkin.

Ugandan talent on the world stage

With Desert Dawn, HemDee Kiwanuka cements his role as a trailblazer, bringing authentic, high-caliber storytelling to audiences around the globe. His ability to blend compelling narratives with star-studded casts not only elevates his profile but also shines a spotlight on Uganda’s growing contribution to the global film industry.

This success story marks yet another milestone in the journey of a filmmaker whose vision continues to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide. Desert Dawn is not just a film—it’s a testament to the power of collaboration and the universal appeal of a great story.