Ugandans going to heaven and a Murakami book scarcity

The longer I live, the more I come to terms with Ragga Dee’s song, Balalu. The great philosopher, Ragga Dee had noted that every Ugandan was mentally ill. That it was impossible for Uganda to happen to a person, and for that person to remain sane. Otherwise, what else explains everything? What explains the Ugandans that are going to Heaven, returning to Kampala, finding a store for body parts in Heaven? Mbu Heaven is not different from earth. Mbu even in Heaven, there are potholes, there are traffic officers.

You still pay bribes just like on earth. You see, by the mere fact that I am writing about this topic, I am beginning to doubt myself. Uganda does that to all of us. You wonder, could it be that I am the only sane one left? What about my friends? What about arrrggghhh the politicians? We are cooked. I had planned to talk about better things this week. For example, the fact that all Murakami’s books have sold out in this country. For some reason all credit belongs to me, as the first Ugandan to talk about Murakami, to lock-in on Murakami. Murakami girls. Murakami boys.

That is a whole movement. Because what do you mean you have not encountered Murakami? My askari supports Man-U I commit to things, but I never commit to failing things. I used to be a Man-U supporter, until I realised, I could not add Man-U over and above the struggles of Kampala. I chose one devil. There is no way I am fighting two devils at once. It all started with the betting slips. I saw many betting slips that my askari had ripped apart. And there were days he would completely get into a ka-depression.

Normally I do not have to hoot. But he had those days; you hoot, and you must open for yourself. Recently I got curious. Curious because I intend to live long. And I am always mitigating every risk around me. I asked him; “Boss, what team do you support?” He hesitated. Then he confessed; “arrghh boss, I support this team here, this what, this arrrgh Man UTD….” All the while, he is touching his head, reliving all the sadness he has endured. When Man-U started to affect my life, I switched alliances to Barcelona.

You could blame it on my coincidental visit to Barcelona. And encountering the amazing Lamine Yamal. I chose to have nothing to do with Man-U. I place it among my poor life choices; dating a Najjera girl and supporting Man-U. I would be far in life if it had not been for those two choices. Now here we go with my askari. I have resolved to report to the nearby police station. This is a threat to my life. Some people have said I have some striking resemblance to Amad. What if this askari wakes up and blames me for his misfortunes?

Or is this why most of you rush to have children? I need a succession plan, but not from a girl that is on that belt road of Najjera, simanya Kiira, simanya Bulindo. No, that road is a risk! Zikusanze comes to Naalya Also, I was recently enthroned as the lifetime President of Naalya. Hardly had this happened when an art exhibition came to the Metroplex Mall. And in the spirit of great refinement and bourgeoisie pretensions, I passed by to appreciate art. To make meaning of these abstractions. I fold those tadoobas, those tin wick lamps.

Then I decided, art is beyond the curatorial statement, it is what it does to me. And the tadoobas made me realise how much of history is now buried within us. Then the number plates, and how it is now a quest for identity, everything has a number. Our identity is now defined by a number. You are no longer Ortega, but ID number CNFXC109030110. What in the heavens? While at it, I engaged in a hard debate with my sibling. She scolded me for my Chardonnay choices. Ian, can't people do better than mention Chardonnay as their choice. What happened to Malbec? I shut her up. And said; let us talk about Bordeaux or Burgundy. Or we can stick to the grapes. But do you know Zinfandel? I also remembered that I had completed the book I feared the most, James Baldwin’s, Giovanni’s Room. What a book!

The man wrote as though in verse, as though poetically. And indeed, I wondered, when people have waited, has it made them sure? When you get married to people you lock out of homes, people you dread returning to, do we call that marriage? For is love not a responsibility? That if I love you, I am responsible for you. Your pain is my pain. I cannot lock you out, but I cannot return late to you. But what do I know about these things – beyond the fact that I belong to the club of hopeless romantics. And with that said, do political sycophants attend the same school? I seek to hire some! That said, have you people listened to Passy Joe’s Good Tidings? I will return to it soon.