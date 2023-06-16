Uwase, the introverted radio presenter

Who is Aggie?

My name is Aggie Uwase, born and raised in Fort Portal. I went to Maryhill High School in Mbarara, did my university education at Makerere University where I graduated in 2020 before lockdown. I studied Industrial and Organisational Psychology.

Uwase; where do we place that name?

Well, I get that question a lot. My late father was Rwandan and my mother is a Munyankole. So I have no Kitooro [Batooro] blood whatsoever but yes, somehow my parents ended up in Fort Portal.

How did you end up in journalism since you studied a different course?

For me journalism is passion. I remember back in school before I started my UACE exams, I asked myself, “What do I want to do?” I had two options, either to be a lawyer or a journalist. So I applied for Journalism at Makerere University and also Industrial and Organisational Psychology. They gave me both but I remember talking to my father and he said it was better to have extensive knowledge because Industrial and Organisational Psychology gives you extensive knowledge in regard to behaviour, human resource and all that, and he reassured me that I had a talent and that talent could be nurtured.





How did you dive into the media industry?

During my Senior Six vacation, I looked for a job on a radio station in Fort Portal called Hits FM. They were looking for an English news anchor, so I just walked in, auditioned and they felt I was good enough for the job so I was hired.

Did your parents allow you to work on radio?

I remember telling my mother that I needed to work on radio. She asked how I was going to work on radio yet I knew no one at the radio station. I told her I did not know anyone but I believed in myself. Initially, my mother was a bit disturbed because she felt I was a young girl and joining an industry that was sometimes exploitative was not wise. She had her reservations but she was not one to stop you from doing something that you love, especially if it is something to do with career.





How did you manage your passion at university?

While at university, I concentrated on school predominantly but after that, I told myself I had a degree in psychology and I could be a human resource manager and all that but my passion is in radio and TV. So I started chasing that.

What roles have you held before?

I have gone to a few radio stations in Kampala. I have been a TV presenter for a morning show on See TV (now closed). I have been a prime-time news anchor also on See TV and I have also been a radio presenter.

What makes you special?

I am myself. I can listen to someone speak and how they present but I will not try to present like them. I feel like I bring my own character and identity and do not try to be like anyone else. Just being myself and enjoying my work and more of living in the moment.

What was your first day like at KFM?

First of all, I will say that even before going to the station, I had to say a prayer to my God and say, “You know what? Today is a good day.” At the back of my mind, I knew there were very many expectations. I knew I was coming to a big brand and I had to match up. I did not think of the fact that I am just coming in for the first time. It was more of having to live up to the expectations of the radio station and the listeners.

With that at the back of my mind, I became nervous and felt a lot of pressure, but I told myself I had to do this. But when I got there, everyone was welcoming, supportive and that made me very comfortable and yeah, I will say my first day was not bad.

What should listeners expect?

Listeners should expect great vibes, fun and generally a good time.

Who is Aggie off air?

Aggie off air is a reserved, introverted girl who likes to spend a lot of time by herself but goes out once in a while and is sociable. I like to spend most of the time by myself because it is relaxing. I do not remember the last time I partied - it could be about eight months ago. Iam not a big partier but once in a while when celebrating a birthday, wedding, milestone, trust me…

If you were not in media, which career would you pursue?

I would be a singer because I have so many people in my corner, especially my family encouraging me to explore this singing career. They feel like I have a very good singing voice. I think I would actually look at that.

How do you go through your bad days?

Top of the list, I pray. I am a very prayerful person, so I talk to God about everything. I am a Catholic, so, if church is open I will go to church and say a prayer. I feel like when I am out of there, I am calmer and relaxed and I can face the situation.

What has been your best moment in media?

When I got my first job. On that day, I signed my contract. This was going to be my very first job, my first salary, and a job that I loved. I remember I was very excited. I feel like it was a stepping stone for everything that happened later.

What is your relationship status?

(Whispers) “My relationship status?” I know it is interesting, but that is confidential [laughs].

Do you have a celebrity crush?

In Uganda, I have no celebrity crush. My crush is Regé-Jean Page, the one who acted in Bridgerton as the duke. He is just a charming guy. When you look at him, he looks so good.

What are some of the qualities of your ideal partner?

We have to have the same values and you have to be very supportive because when you are working in this industry, it kind of creates insecurities and all that, so, he has to be really supportive.

Which part of the world would you love to travel to?

Berlin without a second thought. It is a very beautiful place. I love beautiful scenery, so Berlin gives all that and it is so calm and peaceful. I would live in Berlin all my life if it were possible.

What is the best advice you have ever received?

Be yourself. My mentor taught me that. Be yourself and do not conform to societal standards which means less pressure on you. It comes with freedom.

What are some of the challenges you have faced in the media industry?

Media exploitation. You can work for a long time and not get paid. That is the biggest challenge I have faced.

What are some of your future plans?

I do have long-term goals of making it big, being one of the names people call out off head “Oh, Aggie Uwase of KFM!” Even then, I still tell myself I need to live in the moment and enjoy what I am doing.

What would you tell a young girl looking to start a career?

If you are in a very good place, do what you love, do what sets your soul on fire. Pursue a career where you will wake up in the morning and are not complaining and you are happy to work at even if it requires waking up at 5am.

