Victoria University pushes artists back to classroom with new academic programme

Uganda’s Victoria University has urged musicians, comedians and fashion designers to seek formal academic qualifications, arguing that talent alone is no longer enough to compete globally in the creative industry.

Speaking at the launch of a new National Certificate in Fashion and Design on Wednesday, the university’s Academic Registrar, Prof. Arthur Ahimbisibwe, said the time had come for artists to bridge the gap between skill and academic recognition.

“We have several artists who are performing exceptionally well, but they do not have academic papers to back their skills. This limits their opportunities internationally,” Prof. Ahimbisibwe told reporters in Kampala.

The two-year certificate programme, scheduled to begin on July 30, 2025, is being introduced in response to growing interest from the public. According to the university, over 200 applicants are already expected to enroll.

Ahimbisibwe said the course was designed to accommodate working creatives, with day, evening, and weekend options available. The tuition has been set at Shs550,000 per semester to encourage participation from a broad spectrum of aspiring and practicing designers.

While positioning the course as practical and affordable, the Registrar acknowledged the challenges of running hands-on programmes in underfunded private institutions. “Funding is a big challenge. Setting up infrastructure like salons, studios, and design labs is capital-intensive,” he said.

Despite these constraints, Victoria University said it had invested in core equipment and facilities such as sewing machines, styling stations, and workshop space to offer real-world training.

Dr Hillary Okello, a clinical officer and stand-up comedian, welcomed the university’s move, saying academic qualifications lend credibility to artists and help them access broader opportunities.

“Lack of documents limits opportunities outside performance, such as teaching or producing for global platforms where credentials matter,” Dr Okello said.

He noted that education strengthens professional discipline and equips artists with tools to engage more deeply with global audiences.

“Without education, some comedians struggle to build sustainable careers or tap into collaborations, festivals, and brand partnerships. Formal learning expands those possibilities,” he said.

The sentiment was echoed by fashion entrepreneur Martin Larry Mukooza, who runs Larry Casual Menswear. He said the industry needs qualified professionals who can deliver high-quality work that meets global standards.

“This shift will open new doors for collaboration, investment and recognition. It means I’ll have access to people with the skills to help elevate my brand, especially for international markets,” Mukooza said.

While the university has maintained that the course aligns with Uganda’s updated competency-based curriculum, Prof. Ahimbisibwe stressed that graduates will leave with both theoretical and practical experience.

“We believe students need hands-on learning. It makes them more competitive,” he observed.

He urged Uganda’s creative sector not to rely solely on talent. “We have people in the field who think they’re too big to come back and study. But they need to understand the value of formal education,” he said.