Viewers to vote best M-net movies in fan favourites festival

DStv is rolling out the M-Net Movies Fan Favourites Festival on M-Net Movies 2 (DStv Channel 106), giving viewers across the continent the chance to vote for the 100 films they want to see during a dedicated month-long film festival on the channel, which runs from October 1 to 31.

Voting for the list of 100 films that will comprise the festival runs July 29 to August 25 via the dedicated voting platform.

There, viewer voters can make their selection and leave a reason for their choice. Once the votes are in and the list is complete, the festival will be scheduled around appropriate content windows and will run on M-Net Movies 2, each day from October 1-31, 11am-midnight.

The 2024’s viewer votes delivered a mix of cult classics and recent releases – everything from Anaconda to The Bodyguard and the full Harry Potter anthology to the John Wick trilogy.

The 2025’s list of choices runs to 123 films, from 1983’s Gremlins to 2024’s Gladiator II, via hit films including Bad Boys: Ride or Die; Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom; Along Came Polly; Sleepless in Seattle; Groundhog Day; Snakes on a Plane and The Matrix trilogy – something for everyone! “This isn’t just about catching your favourite movies – it’s about seeing your own choices shine on the big screen,” explains Waldimar Pelser, Director of Premium Channels at MultiChoice Group.

“Just before each movie airs, we’ll share the names of the viewers who voted it onto the list and their quotes, celebrating the fans who helped curate this blockbuster line-up,” Waldimar adds. Last year, viewers duked it out online to garner support for their favourites – and the battle is set to be even more fierce this year! “We want to know all about your love for films, so let’s hear your views across the DStv social media platforms with the #FanFavouritesFestival,” says Waldimar.

DStv Premium customers have access to M-Net Movies 2 and customers across DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Family and Access customers can add M-Net Movies 1, M-Net Movies 2 and M-Net Movies 3 to their existing package with DStv ADD Movies.

