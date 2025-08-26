Was Sheebah really ready for a return?

Sheebah Karungi has been away from the music scene for just 10 months for reasons we all know. In those 10 months, she was delivered of a baby boy in Canada, where she stayed for a while before returning to Uganda. Did that call for a celebration? Maybe. We are talking about an artiste who held a concert to thank her fans on October 4, 2024 at Cricket Oval, a concert that later turned into an unveiling of her pregnancy.

Last Friday, Sheebah held a return concert at Kampala Serena Hotel, a venue she holds in high regard after selling it out for two consecutive nights back in 2022. Aptly called ‘The Return Of The Queen’ (TROTQ), this concert was attended by thousands of her fans who came to welcome her back on the big stage.

The vibes were high, the production by Fenon Events was top notch, Maestro band as always was in sync and the rest was all up to Sheebah now. Upon arrival, revellers took advantage of the beautiful blue-coloured themed set-up, styled in the signature colours of the official partner of the concert – I&M Bank.

Revellers were seen snapping away, at the setup that covered part of the parking lot, all the way to the stairs of Victoria Hall.

As the screens on the stage opened up at 9:30pm, Sheebah made a grand entry, emerging from under the stage on a pneumatic stage escalator and donning a crystal-studded bodysuit, and a large cowgirl hat, imitating Beyonce during her performance of the Cowboy Carter at the NFL Halftime show in 2024.

Sheebah kicked off her set with fan favourites; Wankonana and Nkwatako, which had the crowd roaring with excitement. From the moment she stepped on stage until the end of the show, most of her fans in the ordinary section stayed on their feet, singing and dancing along to her songs.

The curation was a perfect fit for the audience. Songs like Nakyuka, John Rambo, Nipe Yote, Boy Fire, Nja Lwala, Beera Nnage, Nkujukira, Nkulowozaako, Onkutude, Ninda, Nalwawo, Wankonakona, Enyanda, Kansalewo, Kwolwo , among others.

During her three sessions, she performed 10 songs with collaborations involved as well, including Njalwala with Aaronx, Njiira Love with Samma Soja, Sipimika with Young Mulo, Bwepaba with Fik Fameica, Sitani Tonkema with Kabako, Otubatisa with Irene Ntale and Binkolera with Elijah Kitaka doing the Ben’s verses.

However, you could tell that Sheebah was no longer the energetic artiste we knew. She was not commanding the stage during this concert and her dynamic dance routines (her strongest ally) was only elevated by a group of dancers.

But the Sheebaholics positioned at every corner of the hall did not mind as they kept shouting on top of their voices. Her being up on the stage was enough for them. Later, she brought her son, Amir, on stage, drawing wild cheers and applause from fans.

Rumour had it that the father was in the audience disguising himself in a black hoodie. She closed the show with her latest release, Somebody. The night also featured performances from Kataleya and Kandle, Crystal Panda, Grenade Official, Willar Star, Acidic Vokoz and Ritah Dancehall.