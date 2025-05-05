Watoto’s Heaven's Gates and Hell's Flames play returns after 13-year hiatus 

Watoto Church’s Heaven's Gates and Hell's Flames, a production play that portrays what happens when one eventually dies, is back after a 13-year hiatus, with the first episode premiering at midday today (Monday).

“We are trusting God for 15,000 salvations in the 28 shows that we are going to stage starting tomorrow (Monday). It’s a whole big cast and it’s a mission week for Watoto,” Pastor Julius Rwotlonyo, the Watoto Church team leader, said on Sunday.

The pastor said the shows will be running at midday, 2 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.

Heaven's Gates and Hell's Flames” is a powerful, dramatic presentation that brings to life the eternal consequences of our choices we make while still alive.

The show will take place from May 5th to 11th at Watoto Church Downtown & from May 15th to 18th in Juba, South Sudan.

“It’s not just a drama—it’s a wake-up call for eternity. Is your name in that book?,” reads in part a post on Watoto Church’s Instagram.

The shows are free, but you need to have a ticket from your home cell.

The production is almost similar to a scene from the movie Left Behind. Despite the seriousness of the subject matter, it has a good dosage of laughter, which makes the idea behind it easy to digest.

The scenes also depict Lucifer’s frightening demons, and at the end of it, they are thrown into the lake of fire with those who never accepted Jesus Christ while on earth.

The lake of fire burns them endlessly. Likewise, there are scenes of Jesus with angels in heaven, which is a beautiful place full of gold, and those who believed in him stay with him there forever, happily.