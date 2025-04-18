Weekly TV plans aim to match Ugandans’ lifestyles

In a move that could shake up how Ugandans consume TV, MultiChoice Uganda has launched new 7-day subscription packages for both DStv and GOtv customers, giving viewers the chance to enjoy premium entertainment without committing to a full month of payments.

The initiative—cheekily named ‘Ka Weekie’—is being framed as a response to real-life viewing habits. Whether it’s for school holidays, a short trip to the village, or just making ends meet in a tight economy, the new weekly packages offer something that’s felt rare in traditional TV subscriptions: flexibility.

Speaking at the launch, MultiChoice Uganda’s Head of Marketing, Colin Asiimwe, said the offering was designed with customers’ realities in mind. “This reflects our understanding of how our customers’ lives are structured,” Asiimwe said. “We’re building for the weekly earner, the parent managing school breaks, the traveler—this is entertainment on their terms.”

On offer are multiple 7-day options. DStv customers can choose from four tiers, starting with DStv Lumba at UGX 5,000 and going up to DStv Compact at UGX 37,000. GOtv subscribers have even more range, with six weekly packages including GOtv Lite at UGX 5,000 and GOtv Supa Plus at UGX 37,000.

But while affordability is at the center of the campaign, MultiChoice says content isn’t being compromised. Customers will still have access to the full array of channels within their chosen package—from blockbuster movies and live sports to kids’ cartoons and breaking news.

PR and Communications Manager Rinaldi Jamugisa emphasized the broader goal behind the campaign: “This is about access. Our focus is on giving customers options that match their lifestyles and budgets, without taking away the entertainment value they’ve come to expect.”

The Ka Weekie campaign lands at a time when digital streaming services are changing how audiences engage with content. But instead of fighting against the tide, MultiChoice seems to be adapting—with a local twist.