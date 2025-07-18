What if we got a boda boda president...

It is 7:30pm, and I am standing around Wampewo, eyeing the traffic and scanning for a boda boda to take me to Seeta. If you are familiar with this route, you know the traffic is the kind that sets your ass on fire. There is always that pre-boarding ritual where you assess the potential riders because, you know, you are essentially entrusting them with your life on these chaotic Ugandan roads.

Boda bodas are the unsung heroes of Uganda’s transport system, but they are also the stuff of parental nightmares. Finally, I spot my ride. It is not the flashiest boda in the pool, but it is fairly clean and looks sturdy enough. After some haggling, we agree on a price, and off we go. My rider, Jamada, is quick to break the silence. Some boda riders talk like they are auditioning for a TED Talk or running for public office. Ironically, Jamada sort of considering it. He starts off with a rant about the narrow roads and how they contribute to the soul-crushing traffic.

No sooner has he started than a government convoy roars past us, scattering vehicles like flies and blocking the only gap boda bodas usually squeeze through. Jamada is not pleased. He mutters something about becoming president just to fix this nonsense.“If I became president,” he says, “these convoys would not dare mess with traffic like this.” At first, I chuckle. But then I remember Uganda’s Constitution only requires a presidential candidate to be at least 35, possess an A-Level certificate, and be alive. So I tell him, you know, that is not as crazy as it sounds. You could totally run for president. After all, Uganda has more than 40 million people, and a significant fraction of them are boda riders or depend on them daily. If he could rally that sector, he might just pull off the most chaotic political upset in history. It is me doing Ugandan math. So, let us imagine what Uganda would look like under the iron handlebars of a boda boda president.

The death of walkways

First and foremost, pedestrian walkways would get a complete redesign or a complete burial. Let us face it: Boda bodas and pedestrians do not always get along. Walkers slow down the ride, hog the pavement, and worst of all, they say no to lifts. With a boda boda president, the who owns the walkway question would be resolved with ruthless efficiency: abolish them. In their place? Dedicated boda boda lanes, possibly with solar charging ports for the inevitable rise of electric bodas. Not to mention, those green spaces along roads, the ones with growing flowers currently enjoyed by landscaping enthusiasts and a few goats would be converted into boda stages legitimised by executive order. Why waste good lawn when it can help you cut five minutes off your commute? And that Entebbe Expressway? No more boda ban. The boda boda president would launch a rival expressway: The people in power’s path, exclusively for two-wheelers. No taxis allowed. In fact…

Taxis: The end of an era

Of course, taxis would be taxed out of existence if not abolished on a presidential directive. If you are not riding on two wheels, you are basically a second-class citizen. The rivalry between boda bodas and taxis is older than our senior politicians. It is silent but deep. Ask any boda guy, and they will tell you taxis are slow, greedy, and always causing traffic. Under a boda president, taxis would either evolve or perish. Policy proposals might include: A congestion tax on four-wheelers, a limit on taxi stages per district unless they pay homage to the Boda Union. Or worse, all taxis must convert into boda bodas or be considered economic relics. Taxi operators would probably protest, of course. But protests would have to be done on foot because boda convoys would occupy every road from Gulu to Masaka and I do not think it would be intelligent to strike during a boda boda reign, no one is as chaotic as boda guys !

Government convoys: Tunnel vision

If there is one thing Jamada and many bodas hate more than traffic, it is government convoys. “They think they own the road,” he muttered as we were shoved onto a dusty shoulder. Under the boda presidency, convoys would be strictly underground literally. Plans would be unveiled for a nationwide underground tunnel system just for ministers, complete with pothole simulators and artificial jams to keep them humble. And sirens? Banned. You will know a minister is coming when you see him stuck in traffic like the rest of us. Alternatively, they would be required to travel by boda boda. Imagine the Minister of Finance zipping past on a TVS, budget briefcase wedged between his knees. It is the kind of image that screams “accountability.”

Helmet couture and boda aesthetics

Let us talk fashion. Helmets would no longer be standard; they will issue dull plastic bowls. No, sir. Under a boda boda regime, helmets would be customisable, flames, skulls, emojis, or even political slogans. “Vote Jamada 2026” would be a best-seller. A presidential decree would likely mandate optional helmets because they mess up hair and ruin selfies. Instead, the focus would shift to functional fashion: reflector jackets with LED lights, Bluetooth speakers for musical rides, and matching boda wraps and shoes for the trendsetters. Motorcycle jackets would also become mainstream.

Urban planning: For riders, by riders

Cities would be redesigned with boda logic, narrow alleys would be widened; traffic lights would be reprogrammed to favour two-wheelers; and road signs would include boda-specific instructions. The Kampala Capital City Authority would be renamed the “Kampala Cycle City Authority.” Their new mandate? Rider-first urban planning, complete with rooftop boda parking and air-conditioned charging hubs. And potholes? Those would finally be declared a national emergency. No pothole left behind.

Security & Intelligence: The boda brotherhood

One of the most intriguing aspects of boda boda culture is the camaraderie, the bromance. With a boda boda president, you would see a whole new level of brotherhood. There is an unspoken bond among boda riders. They are like a streetwise intelligence network. If there is a police roadblock ahead, they will know.

If there is a protest, they will reroute you through a banana plantation. Under a boda president, this underground intel network would become a formal agency maybe even a replacement for ISO. We all agree, the boda guys know all the information, even about yourself you might not even know !

Economy: Boda-centric development

Forget oil and gold. The boda boda industry is Uganda’s real economic engine. With nearly one million riders nationwide, it supports millions of livelihoods. Under boda leadership, policies would include: tax waivers on boda parts and fuel, government-subsidized boda loans through “BodaBank”, national holidays to honour fallen side mirrors and free vocational training in engine repair, GPS navigation, and passenger psychology. Even foreign policy might shift. The East African Community would be urged to harmonise boda laws across borders. Regional integration via boda-back diplomacy.



