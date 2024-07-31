What to expect at Warafiki's inaugural Jinja performance

For those who have had the privilege of witnessing the Warafiki Trio perform live, you know that their shows are a masterclass in high-energy entertainment, complete with captivating vocals, precise choreography, and infectious enthusiasm. The talented trio has left an indelible mark on various stages, including their recent show-stopping performance at the Rugby Africa finals held at Kings Park Arena.

Exciting news for music enthusiasts in Jinja is that the Warafiki girl group is set to take the stage at the highly anticipated Purple Party Jinja edition, organized by renowned TV host Douglas Lwanga. This will be the trio's inaugural performance in Jinja, and they're eager to dazzle the audience with their unique blend of talent and charisma.

Warafiki has built a reputation for delivering memorable hits like ‘Tetubafana’, ‘Bwekati’, their soulful rendition of the Ugandan Anthem, and their upcoming release, ‘No Money No Love’, scheduled to drop this Friday. The confirmation of their performance came from their management team and Douglas Lwanga himself, via the Purple Party social media channels.

The Purple Party, celebrating its legacy as a premier showcase of local music, will unfold at Dam Waters in Jinja, featuring an impressive lineup of artistes. Alongside Warafiki, the event boasts an eclectic mix of talent, including Eddy Kenzo, Winnie Nwagi, Vinka, Karole Kasita, Jowy Landa, Spice Diana, Kataleya, and Kandle, among others.