When local filmmakers tempt the small screen

One question that keeps coming up every time a Ugandan film is being premiered is people asking where local films or TV series can be found outside Showmax and Pearl Magic channels. However, after deliberations, some sought the help of smaller screens such as TikTok, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

With a rising number of content creators on the horizon, filmmakers seem to have made up their mind to share a bit of the content audience pie by producing original content meant for the small screen.

From skits to full-blown productions, new serialised content and short films have been made and distributed for that audience of late.

For instance, at the end of last year, writer and director, Hakim Zziwa premiered his second film, Boundary Mwisho on YouTube. His first film, Building 62, was initially released in 2023, garnering more than 30k views.

The film which stars Maureen Nankya follows a daughter of a security agent trying to retrieve a key her father left in a safe in one of the city buildings. Because his first film was immensely appreciated, his second one was highly anticipated, it is thus not surprising that it has surpassed the first one in audience reach. But Hakim is not the only filmmaker doing a lot to get films onto the small screen. Nersky premiered a short film, Jua Kali at the beginning of the year and many others have followed in his footsteps.

Richard Mulindwa for instance has been uploading many of his older films such as Lailah, The Torture, 94 Terror, as well as his TV series, Mistakes Gals Do, and What If. He says it is better for this content to be available for the masses than gathering dust on hard disks or getting destroyed and lost once and for all in case of a theft or accident.

YouTube has become a major backup for different filmmakers that some of the award winning films such as Rain, by the Nabwisos or Kafa Coh by Doreen Mirembe are available on the platform.

Some have taken bolder steps, making original content for the platform, these include filmmakers such as Loukman Ali, who for years has been making short films he ended up availing on YouTube for free and now Wrist House Productions who this year debuted City Girl, a serialised drama about a girl reckless with her life but always has consequences.

Produced by Adnan Ssenkumba, he says that they could not wait forever for a commission or licensing from MultiChoice or Netflix thus decided to avail it to the audience free of charge.

“You never know the audience will start following and the commissions will come later,” Ssenkumba says.

His belief is not totally misplaced, the popular school drama, Junior Drama Club (JDC) initially shot a pilot starring the Mutesasira siblings and posted it online. The success of the pilot is later what prompted MultiChoice to commission the show. Most shows, such as Ties That Bind Us, which premiered on YouTube last month, are hoping for the same or better results.

Based on the numbers, it is clear the content has a following; however, how they can make money off their investment is something many are yet to figure out. At the moment, a few video-on-demand platforms have been created, but their success or failure is a topic that deserves a separate story entirely.