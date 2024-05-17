Where can one watch local films?

Gen Katumba Wamala congratulates Phillip Luswata (right) upon winning a Lifetime Achievement Award during a past film festival gala. PHOTOs/courtesy

By  Andrew Kaggwa

What you need to know:

Film. Every year, when the film festival is announced, a sizeable number of people experience Ugandan stories for the first time. But the question that is persistent is where can they watch local films, especially if they do not go for film festivals?