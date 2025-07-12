With just canvas, Kateeba paints life’s raw truths

In the quiet hum of a Mutundwe afternoon, where largely tin-roofed homes rest on the slopes and red soil paths twist like veins through the community, a young boy once sat at the back of his nursery classroom. His tiny fingers clutched a pencil with more purpose than his years could justify. While his classmates scribbled shaky letters and numbers under the teacher’s watchful eye, Joel Kateeba doodled a kettle boiling with tea, a thief in flight, a pack of dogs in pursuit. The drawings were not just diversions- they were windows into a young mind already narrating life’s many dramas. He was just four years old. That boy would grow up to intentionally wield a paintbrush, following no script. There was no admission letter to an art school, no scholarships abroad, no mentor shadowing him in the delicate craft of brushwork.

“I didn’t study anything,” he says, not with shame, but with the disarming confidence of someone who has made peace with the winding road of self-discovery. He simply followed his instinct- and his story. From nursery to high school, Kateeba climbed the standard local education ladder up to Senior Six (S.6), after which he diverged into the wilderness of life, armed with imagination and a burning desire to tell stories. His work, acrylic on canvas, sprawling murals, layered illustrations, and immersive installations in theatres, breathes with lived experience. He does not just paint what he sees; he paints what he feels, what he has survived. His art does more than reflect life; it interrogates it. It lays bare its ruptures and silences. Kateeba paints single mothers balancing strength and sorrow, children scraping for survival on city streets, and communities weighed down by the silent monsters of poverty and mental illness.

“I narrate stories about life; family breakdown, depression and struggle. I have lived some of those stories. There was a time I had nothing. And there were times I had everything I wanted. So, I paint from experience.” He paints from dreams too. “What I dream is what I paint,” he explains. His dreams are not just whimsical visions. They are loaded with symbols- hearts encased in thorns, faces lost in spirals, houses on stilts caught in storms. They come to him like parables, asking to be interpreted through colour, shadow and line. One of his most profound works, Seeds of Transformation, captures three children’s faces framed by towering sunflowers. But on a closer look, the sunflowers bloom not with seeds, but with buttons and computer keyboards. The symbolism is subtle yet striking. “We are using technology to inspire young people to transform their lives,” he explains.

The piece is a layered message- a marriage of futurism and social commentary, of digital culture and African identity. It is the kind of art that demands not just to be seen, but to be contemplated. Kateeba’s journey took an unexpected turn through the most unlikely of modern art galleries- a WhatsApp group. “I was at an event and someone shared a contact with me. A week later, they sent me a flyer. They were looking for artists to go to India. I applied but I did not expect much,” he recalls. To his astonishment, he was selected. Among 10 African artists with formal training and fine art credentials, he stood tall as the only self-taught storyteller.

For a month, in the quiet, forested community of Sapuchara, India, he illustrated the story of Mahatma Gandhi through art. His piece focused on Gandhi’s years in a South African prison and in those walls, the artist found something hauntingly familiar; the quiet, heavy solitude of struggle, the resilience forged in isolation. “It was the biggest thing in my life,” he says. His artistic compass has always pointed towards emotion, but he credits one Ugandan painter for lighting his path: Taga Nuwagaba. Known for his “disappearing brush” technique, Nuwagaba’s ability to make subjects melt seamlessly into their backgrounds, captivated Kateeba from Senior Five (S.5). But it was not just the skill that moved him; it was the philosophy behind it. “Taga makes art appear simple,” he says. “He tells you, ‘The way you feel is the art you create.’

That stayed with me.” That ethos- to trust the feeling, to believe the story, and to allow vulnerability to lead the brush- continues to define Kateeba’s work . In 2018, he bought a plot of land in Kyengera, envisioning a modest home. But as his ideas grew, so did his dreams. “I want to build art centres. Not just in Uganda, but across Africa,” he says. “Places where artists can meet, share stories and grow together.” It is no idle vision. He has already started laying the foundation, thanks to support from organisations such as the British Council and Kuonyesha Art Fund. “In these artsspaces you will meet people who can fund your work, collaborate with you or simply believe in you.” And belief is something Kateeba is spreading, not just through his work, but through mentorship. He actively seeks emerging artists, particularly those without formal training.

He wants them to know that art is not a privilege reserved for the elite. It is a language of the soul, spoken by anyone with a story. He wants to create sanctuaries- not white-walled galleries with hushed tones, but vibrant, messy, honest spaces, where dreams can ferment and fear can be dismantled. Whether it’s a mural on a school wall, a painting in a community hall, or an abstract piece exhibited in a gallery, the artist’s mission remains unchanged: to tell the stories of ordinary people with extraordinary resilience. Kateeba reminds us that art does not have to be perfect, just real. He is a man of many canvases, but perhaps his greatest masterpiece is still in progress- a blueprint etched in hope, where the next four-year-old with a pencil and a dream will find not just space, but encouragement. He continues to dream. And when he wakes up, he paints.



