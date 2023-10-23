Women in law serve excellence with elegance

It was enlightening to watch as the cream of women in the legal profession gathered at Sheraton Kampala Hotel Ballroom for the Uganda Law Society Female Lawyers Conference and Awards Dinner last Friday evening.

The close-knit gathering celebrated the remarkable strides and contributions made by women in the legal profession under the theme ‘Shattering Glass Ceilings’.

The event’s proceedings entailed a discussion where different panelists, headlined by Dr Miria Matembe, gave insights on their inspirations and how to thrive in the dynamic legal landscape.

Matembe noted that there was still a long way to go despite the progress made by women in law.

“We have made remarkable progress in women empowerment, but our journey continues. Let us be purpose driven and focused on serving. Together, we can achieve more,” she said.

The chairman Chartered Institute of Arbitrators David Kaggwa, President Emeritus Uganda Law Society Pheona Wall, Senior lawyer Allan Shonubi and Uganda National Airlines Head of legal and company secretary Susan Batuuka also made up the revered panel.

Uganda Law Society president Bernard Oundo credited the sponsors for their generosity in helping put together such a significant occasion.

“Your generosity and commitment to this cause are a testament to the power of collaboration and a shared vision. It is your support that ensures we can continue to inspire and empower women in law,” he said.

Uganda today has 25 female judges and more than 100 law firms founded by women, with women in top management positions, a journey that must be appreciated according to Oundo.