Women scaling hills in heels

Kampala Serena Hotel’s Pearl Restaurant was filled with positive feminine energy on Friday night as women in leadership encouraged and uplifted each other at the first anniversary of the #SheWalks programme.

Held under the theme “Purposeful Strides: Scaling Hills in Heels,” the event brought together a remarkable collective of women leaders from across Uganda’s business, finance, creative, and entrepreneurial landscapes. From boardroom executives and trailblazing founders to rising stars and mentees, the room was filled with women making bold strides in spaces where they have long been underrepresented. The evening was gracefully hosted by Rachel Ddumba, a UBL Board Member, who set the tone for the night with a warm welcome and reflections on the importance of creating platforms that not only celebrate women but also connect and empower them.

Hosted by Malaika Nnyanzi, the evening began with the arrival of guests, who respected the black and gold dresscode. On arrival, guests were ushered straight to the cocktail bar for a choice of Johnny Walker cocktails on the menu as Solome and The Band serenaded with soulful renditions of classic ballads. Beyond the razzmatazz, and glamour, the celebration proved to be a reaffirmation of the #SheWalks programme’s core purpose: to elevate, mentor, and create genuine connections among women on the journey of leadership. Guests were treated to a whisky mentorship session, setting the tone for an evening rooted in storytelling, reflection, and bold visioning for the future. “This evening is not just about reflection,” said Andrew Kilonzo, the managing director of Uganda Breweries Limited.

“It’s about recognising how far we’ve come, and recommitting ourselves to walking forward together with purpose and pride.” Since its launch in 2024, She Walks has grown from a local initiative into a movement, now adopted in other African markets. What began as a statement of support has become a platform for mentorship and momentum, helping women break ground and break barriers across industries. “She Walks began as a bold idea to celebrate and elevate women making purposeful strides, and today, it has grown into a powerful movement,” Christine Kyokunda, the Johnnie Walker Uganda brand manager, reaffirmed the brand’s commitment to purpose-led progress..