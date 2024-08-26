Ya Levis thrills Kampala in long-awaited performance

At the beginning of last year, Terminal Kampala was poised to be one of the biggest events to usher Ugandans into 2023. Scheduled for December 30, 31 2022, and January 1, 2023, the event promised a star-studded lineup and endless excitement. Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, the show did not take place as planned. This cancellation disappointed many, especially fans who were eager to see Congolese sensation Ya Levis, who had even attended a press conference and promised a memorable performance.

Fast forward to last Saturday, August 23, 2024, after nearly two years of anticipation, Ya Levis finally took the stage in Kampala. The event, dubbed "Ganda Vibes Experience with Ya Levis", was held at the prestigious Kampala Serena Hotel’s Victoria Hall and was organized by House of DJs and Fenon Events. The long-awaited show lived up to every expectation and more.

The excitement was palpable from the moment the gates opened at 3 PM. By 6 PM, the venue was already packed with eager fans, all ready to witness the magic that had been promised for so long. The ambiance was set for an unforgettable night. Fenon Events, known for their attention to detail, transformed the venue into a visual masterpiece. The beautifully designed stage, state-of-the-art lighting, and massive LED screens created a stunning atmosphere, and the sound system was flawless—ensuring every note was crystal clear.

The night's performances started with Ugandan acts Tungi and Kohen Jayce, who set the mood with their energetic sets. Then, Elijah Kitaka took the stage, captivating the crowd with his hits like "Ndi Wuwo" and the popular "Dawa". Kitaka’s smooth vocals and magnetic presence raised the energy in the room, preparing the audience for the main act.

As midnight approached, the anticipation reached a fever pitch. When Ya Levis finally took the stage, the crowd erupted with excitement. He opened with his hit song "Nakati", instantly connecting with the audience. The Congolese singer, songwriter, and choreographer put on a show that was well worth the wait. His charisma was undeniable, as he seamlessly engaged the crowd and even invited a few lucky female fans to share the stage with him—a testament to his charm and connection with his audience.

Ya Levis delivered hit after hit, performing crowd favorites such as "Chocolat," "Lokesh," "Penzi", "Liballa", "Ne doute pas", and "K.O" His captivating dance moves and smooth vocals kept the crowd on their feet, singing and dancing along to every beat. The chemistry between Ya Levis and his fans was electric, as they eagerly responded to every note and dance move with wild enthusiasm.

For fans who had waited patiently since 2022, the night was nothing short of magical. Ya Levis didn’t just perform; he gave his all, creating a deep connection with the Ugandan audience and proving that great things are worth the wait. The success of the "Ganda Vibes Experience" is a testament to both the artist’s talent and the seamless production by House of DJs and Fenon Events.