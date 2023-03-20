Ykee Benda, Feffe and Karole Kasita turn up Mubs

They say one of the hardest group of people to impress is university students but that became a myth last Wednesday as Ykee Benda, Feffe Bussi and Karole Kasita entertained students at Makerere University Business School (Mubs).

The students, who had gathered for the launch of the Tecno Spark 10 series phone at the campus premises, won gifts including watches, T-shirts and phones for participating in different activities that went on from midday to 9pm.

Comedians Maulana and Reign were at their best during the day. Besides presiding over the whole show, the duo cracked jokes and one of the jokes that drove everyone crazy was about the ordeal upcoming artistes go through to make it in the music industry.

“Always support upcoming artistes because they go through a lot before they make it to the top. You will find an upcoming artiste at an event pleading with emcees to at least do one song but all they get is promises that they are next on the line until the show is done and sometimes when they get the chance, the audience has already left,” said Reign.

MCs Mitch and Fabiola.

Performances started at 6pm with mostly upcoming artistes, including Daxx Vybes and Chambers but it was not until Feffe Bussi’s voice was heard on the microphone that everyone’s attention turned to the stage.

Many were seen running towards the stage to watch the self-proclaimed smallest rapper do his thing, starting off with his Idi Amin Dada song, then Yes No before a campuser joined him on stage to act as his dancer.

It was, however, his Omumanyi song that received the biggest applause from the crowd as it looks at the state of some of the movers and shakers of the industry and Buzibu Bwo. Not giving them any chance to rest, Feffe Bussi did his Hate Me Now freestyle, singing about everything he set his eyes on and because it is guild campaign season, supporters of different candidates fronted themselves with T-shirts and placards so that they could get a mention from the artiste.

After a few speeches, Karole Kasita came next, hurriedly performing Yaka, Binyuma, Baba and Balance. She ten left the stage for Ykee Benda, who was clearly the headlining act going by the excitement from the crowd.

Fefe Bussi giving the students his freestyle rap.