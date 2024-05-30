Your music might be crappy but the world is more accepting – Steve Keys

Besides playing instruments, Steve Keys is also a writer, cricketer and played basketball. PHOTO| COURTESY | STEVE KEYS

By  Edgar R. Batte

What you need to know:

  • In 2011, Steven Kigozi started playing in music bands. He needed to uniquely identify himself in the gig industry and Myco Ouma christened him Steve the guy who plays keys and just like that, he coined the stage name Steve Keys. Before that, he was playing in church where he was exposed and learnt how to play several instruments as well as sing.
  • At nine years, Steve Keys started playing the organ at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Najjanankumbi along Entebbe Road.  Every time he sat to play the organ, Keys felt at peace and at home. That was his initial motivation and today, he can play the guitar, violin and is learning how to play the saxophone Isaiah Katumwa gave him, writes Edgar R. Batte.