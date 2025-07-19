Zalwango: Beauty queen crowned by nature

At just 23, Miriam Zalwango wears three crowns. A graduate with a Higher Education Certificate in Biological Sciences from Victoria University and currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Pharmacy, she had recently held the titles of Miss Tourism Buddu County and the reigning Miss Tourism Buganda Kingdom. Her journey into the beauty and cultural space was not one driven by vanity or fame but by something, a love for nature and an unspoken call to serve as an ambassador for her homeland. “I used to take nature walks in the countryside, admire sunsets, flowers and hills. And while at it, I would take so many photos- just for myself. A friend glanced through my gallery and said, ‘Miriam, why don’t you contest for Miss Tourism? I laughed her off. I hated crowds. I hated competition.” But that one nudge was enough to plant the seed.

Before long, she submitted her application to the Buddu County leadership, did auditions, and clinched her first crown. She was launched into the rigorous, month-long Miss Tourism Buganda boot camp, where queens from various counties competed, learnt and bonded over shared heritage and collective purpose. As Miss Tourism Buganda, Zalwango’s mission is rooted in advocacy and education: reminding Ugandans that Buganda is a goldmine of historical, cultural, and ecological treasures. Zalwango wonders how many locals are unaware of what lies in their own backyards. “People fear visiting places such as the royal palace, Kasubi Tombs, Bulange, Kabaka’s Lake. Yet they are all public,” she adds. She believes it is not just about tourism. It’s about identity. “We should not forget our own story.”

Through outreach, social media, and community sensitisation, Zalwango hopes to ignite curiosity and pride in Buganda’s heritage, starting with simple facts that often go unnoticed. Speaking of Buddu County, where her journey began, her voice takes on an even deeper affection. “Buddu is a special place. It’s not just home, it’s refuge.” According to her, Buddu earned its name from a history of hospitality. “During ancient wars, Buddu was where people ran to for safety. Not because it was the closest, but because they knew they’d be welcomed- with food, shelter, even land.” She speaks of the warmth and solidarity that binds people from Buddu.

“Even in Kampala or abroad, when a MunnaBuddu meets another, there's an instant connection, an unspoken promise of help and home.” Buddu, she adds, is also the site of several remarkable cultural and natural landmarks: the Kabaka’s palace at Nkoni, the wetlands of Lwera that are now idiomatic in Luganda as a symbol of origin, the roasted meat feasts of Lukaya, the mystical Musambwa Island, and the bird haven of Namajjuzi wetland, home to the elusive shoebill- a bird so fascinating it looks almost prehistoric. Zalwango’s advocacy extends beyond tourism. To her, culture is not static. It evolves with how we treat our environment and each other.