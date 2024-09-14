Zukuka Ug thrives after rising from Covid ruins

The Covid-19 pandemic-induced lockdown turned our existence into a mortal enemy. It seemed like we were all attacked by life. As restrictions were implemented in Uganda, we longed for days past. But the past was another country.

What we were left with during the lockdown was a laundry list of unfavorable changes in lifestyles and psychological health. Among the youth, depression struck like a thief in the night. It stole their lives and potential livelihoods in the shadow of the persistent closures of institutions of learning; while social distancing stole their leisure time as Jack became a dull boy indeed.

As lives were turned upside down, some young people were fighting back with creativity and a poetic sense of self. Founded amid the challenges of the pandemic, Zukuka Creative Organisation, which in short is Zukuka Ug, has emerged as a torchlight of bright hopes and a burning zest for creativity as kindled by young people in Uganda. The organisation was born in Banda B1, a slum area severely impacted by the pandemic’s socio-economic repercussions, including heightened drug abuse, depression, and a rise in crime.

The inception of Zukuka Ug was driven by visual artist Alex Muleke and poet Moses Owori, also known as Mosh the Poet. Witnessing the detrimental effects of the pandemic on the youth, they sought to harness the power of art to restore confidence and self-esteem.

“Our mission was to inspire and empower individuals to recognise and embrace their creative potential. In the process, we sought to promote resilience through self-expression. The name ‘Zukuka,’ means ‘wake up’ in Luganda, and this reflects the organisation’s core belief that ‘Greatness Lives In You,’” Owori says.

Humble beginnings

From its humble beginnings, Zukuka Ug has grown to make significant strides in nurturing creativity in Uganda. The founders initially focused on teaching portrait-making and poetry to children and the youth in their community. This initiative aimed to provide an alternative to destructive coping mechanisms like drug abuse and theft.

“By encouraging young people to use art as a means of self-expression and personal growth, we knew we could make a difference. The impact was profound; participants developed new skills, gained hope, and began to envision a brighter future,” Owori says,

Zukuka’s vision of using hope to vanquish fear and boost creativity is novel in times of despair. But even academia recognises its inherent power.

“Hope is defined as a positive motivational belief in one’s future; the feeling that what is wanted can be had; that events will turn out for the best. Hoping is an integral part of being human. Without hope, tasks such as innovating become difficult, if not impossible,” says Drew Boyd, a professor of marketing and innovation at the University of Cincinnati.

He adds: “Why bother if there is no hope for a successful future? Hope is important for innovation at work because creativity requires challenging the status quo and a willingness to try and possibly fail. It requires some level of internal, sustaining force that pushes individuals to persevere in the face of challenges inherent to creative work.”

Building on hope

As the Covid-19 pandemic petered out, Zukuka Ug continued to build on its success. The organisation expanded its reach through various workshops, events, and online platforms.

Notably, it has maintained an active online presence, engaging audiences through poetry series on YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.

These platforms have become crucial in highlighting social issues such as mental health, gender equality, and environmental conservation. Noteworthy poems by Zukuka include: To Be A Man by Mosh the Poet and Language of Memes by Rachael Babirye, winner of the inter-university poetry slam 2023.

“Zukuka Ug’s influence extends to university students, with events such as ‘My Campus Story’ at Kyambogo University offering a stage for students to share personal experiences and challenges,” Owori says.

“This event, held on May 12, 2023, featured poets, dancers, and actors, who were students of the university, exploring themes like academic pressures, peer influence, and survival. This was aimed at offering opportunities for students to share their experiences at university and also offer education through their art,” Owori adds.

The Masterpiece

The organisation’s engagement also includes high school students through the The Masterpiece project, addressing mental health-related issues such as bullying and peer pressure.

“We explore students through various forms of creative art such as poetry, dance, and storytelling avenues which they use for self-expression. This initiative has been executed at Luigi Giussani High School and has demonstrated the power of creative outlets in fostering mental wellbeing among students,” Muleke chimes in.

“We aim at reaching ‘The Masterpiece’ project to other schools in both rural and urban settings since students go through various challenges, which make them lose confidence, driving them into drug abuse and depression. They need to be guided and discover that they are a masterpiece as they learn skills in various forms of creative arts,” he adds.

Swimming against the tide

Despite the glowing achievements, Zukuka Ug faces ongoing challenges. One major issue is the lack of adequate technology for producing high-quality online content. The organisation requires better equipment, including cameras, microphones and computers to enhance its production capabilities and broaden its reach. This challenge stems from a financial burden which greatly limits the project from reaching a wide audience.

Indeed, money issues often elbow aside any positive contributions our creative industry has to offer. But the small matter of money is dwarfed by the gargantuan will of Zukuka.

“Looking ahead, Zukuka Ug remains committed to its mission of empowering individuals through creativity. We plan to further expand our programmes, enhance technological resources, and continue our advocacy on pressing social issues,” Muleke offers.