ZuliTums reveals self with Invictus album

ZuliTums is among those people whose voice was gifted to us in the lockdown. Crossing from being just a music producer to singing may have come later for him, but the dream was always there.

“I have always had the ability to sing but preferred production,” ZuliTums earlier opened up about his desire in an interview with Sqoop magazine.

Now the priorities might have just changed for the singer after officially unveiling himself with his first album in a pompous event at Pearl of Africa Hotel on Friday.

The event, which was highly attended by various artistes and socialites, saw guests abiding by the all-white dresscode. Among some notable names we saw were Bebe Cool, John Blaq, Angella Katatumba, Grenade, Lydia Jazmine, Zex Bilanjilanji, Sasha Vybes, Sue Ochola and Bryan Ahumuza (Abryanz).

ZuliTums is signed to Nigerian record label, BlacqAvay Records and Entertainment and the All-white “Invictus” album listener’s party was organised by Sheilah Gashumba. And from what we gathered, this came after seven months of preparation.

The scenes at the party were ‘insane’. Many did not have masks and social distance was not adhered to. However, no one accessed the premises without sanitising but besides that, the party was lit as guests had an overflow of Martineli champagne on the house.

No Rush

On another note, the event was well managed but time wasn’t. It was communicated that the event would start at 2pm but by 7pm, nothing had happened and it only kept going with Selector Jay playing music.



It was not until 8pm that ZuliTums came on stage. Together with a live band, he performed all the 12 songs off his “Invictus” album, including “You Know Why” (feat. Skales), “Easy”, “Tabu”, “Oweso”, For “The Love”, “Meant For Me”, “One Minute”.

In the earlier interview with Sqoop. ZuliTums, real name Sam Ssemwogerere, said he did not want to sing because he was not ready for the hustle and bustle. He also noted that he needed a good team to help with that bit of his career.

However, if what we saw him do on that stage is anything to go by, this boy has not come to play! He is ready. One thing that stood out for us was his crowd engagement. He switched from the stage to the crowd, engaging them in a light moment and sometimes passing over the microphone to them to sing along.

After an hour of taking his fans through his music journey, ZuliTums left the stage to Grenade and Zex Bilangilangi to nurse their stage nostalgia. The party went on until midnight. Yes, midnight.

Zulitums produced, mixed and mastered this album six months ago and describes it as the story of his life and hopes it can transform his nightmares into sweet dreams.

