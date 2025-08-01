Zze Ugandan kapande is reading majje… oba magi?

From the look of things, it seems students of this era are enjoying their school life. Kids are busy doing challenges with the teachers and parents. Somewhere at KIU, a Dr Chanito is dancing ‘kapati’ while students struggle with pharmacology. In many ways, things have gotten easier. Just imagine, in our 'bad' old days, you would hardly hear from a CDF. But for this generation, the CDF organises quiz nights, beauty contests, threatens war in Kileleshwa, grants an open bar at Mezo, and then quotes a line from ‘kapati’. For my readers who pretend to be refined. Yes, pretend. Because the last time I looked at the GDP of this country, nothing about it convinced me that there is any form of refinement here. Worse, if you went to an upscale place in this country and asked chaps about Brunello Cucinelli, or a Patek Philippe, you would get blank faces. And that should tell you.

But for my refined chaps nonetheless, I should tell you about Alien Skin and Sandra Naxx’s new song aka Kapati. There is a line in the song that goes; “akapande wasomye bubi. Akapande kasoma majje, bwoba nga wasomye magi...’ There is a semantic closeness between the word for eggs and the army in Luganda. Now that is where the humorous wordplay comes in. Mbu one moment, the CDF will be banishing flat-screen women from Uganda, another moment he is pleading with the God of Mama. In simple terms, everything in the country is a running paradox. The rich are as if not rich. The poor as if not poor. The beautiful as if not beautiful. Everything is confusion. That is why one philosopher said that if they explain Uganda to you and you understand it, then you have not understood it. Because Uganda can happen, and it happens to everyone. Imagine at Kanyeihamba’s funeral, instead of ‘memory’, they had written ‘memery’. The graphics guy must have been hallucinating about mammary something.

The paver generation

To prove that Uganda is a paradox. One thing can serve contradictory functions. Take the paver for example. It is both the symbol of our progress, and its exclusionary tendencies. Because the paver was always proof that a Ugandan had escaped the poverty trap. The first thing a Ugandan does once they have managed to do magic with their salary is to pave their compound. But hey, the paver also represents those left behind. Those with no hope of social mobility pick on it, for at least one shot towards a night of breakthrough. That is why one needs to stay longer in Kampala to read it better. Otherwise, you could read the paver and think someone works a night shift of construction, only to wake up in a random hospital bed, to a bill that requires a fundraiser. Again, when you are confused in Uganda, refer to that Kapati line – ‘Akapande wasomye bubi…’ Ask Hudu Hussein and Theodore Ssekikuubo.

A thing about luck

The thing about Uganda is that it will make you believe in luck. Everyone in this country plays Russian Roulette. We are always one ka-scandal away, one ka-tape away, one ka-mess up away, one fundraiser away. Mbu during the President’s tours to check on the progress of the PDM projects, he was also shocked by Uganda. In some homes, Mzee could not believe that some Ugandans had never heard of social economic transformation. The President was also shocked to find piglets that were born minutes before he arrived. Mbu these days, Mzee also sits down, touches his cheeks, looks at Uganda and wonders; “oba biriba bitya…”

Sevo’s new name is not giving

Before I got distracted, this entire thesis was meant for the President and his many titles, his many names. Recently, he acquired the Ssemalungu title. I do not know where he got inspiration, but you cannot question decisions of the wise old men. Who knows, nga the President is sending signals that he is tired of luseke? He is now announcing himself as a proper desert. As in Mzee could have joined the stingy men association of Uganda (SMAU). SMAU is the first organisation that collapsed because it adhered to all its principles. None of the members could raise the subscription fee. Now it appears, Taata Natasha has joined this organisation. But he has done it in a clever way, sending signals, aka Ssemalungu. Some drunkard argued that the zeeyi atachoka viitu vya wasting water in this moment of climate change. Mbu that nonsense of Mbarara must stop. But again, it is the words of the drunkard. Lest I be reading the wrong kapande.

The new Ugandan jobs

Finally, brethren, parents of this generation cannot believe the new jobs. Mbu kids have seen the suffering of Kampala lawyers and want nothing to do with it. They are all ordering for microphones and ring-lights. The hottest career option is that of influencer, then content creator, then streamer. Era kids have asked, mbu if the political leaders could just bring Ishowspeed to Uganda, they would get a lease to rule for life. Mbu you think a Range Rover just buys itself. Mbu era Mzee is too detached, mbu how can you produce a National Development plan that has nothing like OF accounts anywhere. Who are you planning for?

Anyway, bottom line does the UG kapande read ‘Majje’ or ‘Magi’?

Everything in the country is a running paradox.

The rich are as if not rich. The poor as if not poor. The beautiful as if not beautiful. Everything is confusion. ...if they explain Uganda to you and you understand it, then you have not understood it.

X: OrtegaTalks



