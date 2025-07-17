A self-taught designer’s runway dreams

To the casual observer, she may appear to be just another fashion designer, a creative bent over a sewing machine. But to those who know her, Amynata Namayanja Najjingo is a force of nature; unpredictable, magnetic, and ceaselessly imaginative. Her friends describe her as deeply passionate, driven, and, occasionally, a woman who carries more than her fair share of the world on her back. “She takes on too much,” they often say in admiration of her boundless energy. She is not only a fashion and homeware designer (the mind behind the budding label Amylia), but also a part-time arts and crafts teacher for children and a committed advocate for artisans with hearing in Uganda. The seeds of her creative life were planted early in childhood. At Gayaza Junior School, her curiosity blossomed during arts and crafts classes, where learners made table mats, aprons, and cloth bags, items later sold to proud parents during end-of-term exhibitions.

It was more than schoolwork; it was an early canvas for a lifelong calling. At just nine years old, she turned a worn-out school uniform into a stylish two-piece spaghetti top and skirt set. That moment, a blend of youthful rebellion, resourcefulness, and instinctive design, marked the beginning of a journey she is still sewing through today. “I kept creating random pieces from then on,” she reflects. “At university, I bought my first sewing machine using my school allowance. That is when it became real.” That first machine was not just a purchase; it was a declaration of purpose. Bought from Ugandan fashion icon Latif Kajumbi, who warmly passed it on with advice and encouragement, it marked the genesis of Amylia, her brand that now merges high fashion, sustainability, and storytelling. Namayanja’s design identity is hard to box in.

She resists the conventional and flirts with the conceptual. “My design style is a fusion of fashion and art,” she explains, adding: “I love creating pieces that stand out, bold silhouettes, bright colours, colour blocking, and intricate detail.” Each creation bears her signature flair; a conversation between structure and softness, tradition and imagination. She draws inspiration from conceptual art and cultural narratives, carving a space where her garments do more than clothe; they speak, provoke, and cause remembrance. She sources all her fabrics and materials locally, working closely with vendors and fabric dealers to curate sustainable textiles that align with her mission. “One of our core values is sustainability,” she says. “We make timeless pieces, we choose fabrics carefully, and we pay attention to packaging.”

More than fashion

Beyond thread and fabric lies a deeply human purpose; empowerment. Namayanja holds a certificate in sign language, a skill that has become invaluable in her passionate pursuit to skill and uplift the deaf community through artisanal training. “Being able to help others with your skill is what makes it worthwhile,” she says, echoing Pablo Picasso’s words: “The meaning of life is to find your gift. The purpose of life is to give it away.” She does not just teach crafts; she shares dignity, independence, and pride. To her, creating a beautiful dress is just as valuable as helping someone craft their own story of self-reliance. Her first fashion muse was her mother, a woman of timeless elegance. “She is classy, stylish, and always a trendsetter,” Namayanja beams. That first upcycled school outfit was inspired by one her mother wore on visitation day.

To this day, her mother’s grace and style remain a compass for her creativity. It is no surprise, then, that even her conceptual costumes borrow from Uganda’s rich cultural tapestry. At the 2025 Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE), she showcased a stunning piece inspired by the Imbalu circumcision ceremony of the Bagisu. It was not just fashion, it was heritage on display, reinterpreted through a young woman’s imaginative lens. An earlier collection drew inspiration from central, eastern, and northern Uganda, originally designed for performers at Ndere Cultural Centre in Kisaasi, a Kampala suburb. These were not just costumes; they were cultural translations, bringing tradition into a modern artistic context.

Determined

Namayanja’s dreams stretch far beyond Kampala. “I want Amylia to go global,” she says with conviction. Her goals are ambitious; to have her ready-to-wear pieces worn across continents, and her conceptual designs featured on international stages, from Paris and London Fashion Weeks to costume design in films and theatre. But she is no dreamer without a plan. She is constantly networking, seeking mentorship, and working with an accountability partner who helps her review her goals monthly. Her journey is fuelled by hard work, reflection, and a quiet fire that refuses to burn out. She shares lessons from the tides: “Things get better if you stay consistent. Also, find a way to merge your passion with purpose since this is what will keep you going.”

A designer of futures