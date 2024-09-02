After rejection in SA, Chidimma Adetshina wins Miss Universe Nigeria

Chidimma Adetshina has been crowned Miss Universe Nigeria after a contentious attempt to compete in Miss South Africa last month.

Adetshina, 23, born to a Nigerian father and South African mother in South Africa and of South African citizenship, found herself the subject of a national row after some South Africans, including a government minister, opposed her participation because of her roots. She later withdrew.

"I just want everyone to know that this crown is not just a crown of beauty, it is going to unite us as one. I am really proud and grateful that I am going to represent Nigeria at the Miss Universe, and I know we are going to win," an elated Adetshina told the audience.

The row over Adetshina brought into view the xenophobia experienced by Nigerians in South Africa which has sometimes descended into violence and attacks against Nigerian businesses in the country.

Adetshina will represent Nigeria at the global Miss Universe pageant in Mexico in November.