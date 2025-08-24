Moscow is preparing to take centre stage in the fashion world as two major events; the BRICS+ Fashion Summit and Moscow Fashion Week return from August 28 to September 2.

Over six days, the city will welcome designers, industry leaders, and fashion enthusiasts from across the globe to celebrate creativity, innovation, and collaboration, I can’t wait to experience all this fun and excitement from my front row seat.

Beyond the catwalk, Moscow Fashion Week has expanded into a wider cultural and business platform. Visitors can expect lectures, a fashion market and a business showroom. Photo/Courtesy

Fashion weeks are more than runway spectacles; they are a preview of where the industry is headed and a launching platform for new trends.

Moscow Fashion Week, in particular, has earned a reputation for bold, colourful, and dynamic presentations, and this year’s edition promises to continue that tradition with a mix of established names and emerging talent.

The schedule features South Africa’s David Tlale, known for his dramatic and glamorous designs, standing out as one of the few African voices represented. Russian designers such as Ianis Chamalidy, Masterpeace, Leffers, Za_Za, and Alena Akhmadulina will present alongside international participants from China, India, Spain, Brazil, Turkey, and beyond.

Other highlights include Soroka On Course, whose work fuses 18th-century costume details with modern minimalism, and Gapanovich, who draws inspiration from Northern and post-Soviet cultural heritage. Beyond the catwalk, Moscow Fashion Week has expanded into a wider cultural and business platform.

Visitors can expect lectures, a fashion market, a business showroom, and the World Fashion Shorts film festival.

In previous editions, the event has drawn more than 800 designers and global audiences, underscoring its growing international reach. Prior to the showcases, the BRICS+ Fashion Summit will run from August 28 to 30.

Now recognised as one of the most influential international gatherings in the industry, last year’s Summit brought together experts and journalists from more than 100 countries and attracted around 20,000 participants. It also saw the launch of the BRICS International Fashion Federation, which links members from 60 countries, including Uganda, with the aim of strengthening partnerships, supporting designers, and expanding access to global markets.

This year, the Summit will focus on shaping a more inclusive and decentralized fashion ecosystem. Topics will include the fashion economy, local manufacturing, investment opportunities, e-commerce, and the impact of digital technologies. Collaboration is expected to be a key theme, reflecting the industry’s need for stronger connections across borders.

A central question that remains is how Ugandan and African designers in general can secure greater visibility within these global platforms. Africa home to a wealth of talent, with designers blending heritage and innovation in ways that deserve international recognition.

Platforms such as the BRICS+ Fashion Summit present an opportunity to build meaningful partnerships and ensure our fashion is more widely represented.

As the countdown begins, I’m eager to take it all in: the runway shows, the exchange of ideas, and hopefully, the start of more African stories being told on this global stage. Because fashion, at its best, is about more than what we wear; it’s about how we see each other, and how we choose to move forward together.