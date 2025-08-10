Dyna Vence unveils dream bridal collection with Inara

Gone are the days when walking down the aisle in a custom, high-fashion bridal gown often meant long-distance fittings, international shipping headaches, or costly trips to bridal stores in Turkey or Dubai.

The fashion scene in Uganda has grown significantly, and we now have bridal collections being released by our very own designers, with the latest release coming from designer Dyan Vence. The collection, called INARA, which debuted back in July, is a nine-piece bridal collection by celebrated Ugandan designer Dyna Vence Ruvuza.

Drawing from a decade of experience and personal inspiration, this new collection signals a shift not only in bridal fashion but in the growing confidence in Uganda’s fashion industry. We sat down with the creative force behind the brand to talk about the story behind INARA, her evolving approach to design, and what this collection means for the modern Ugandan bride.

What inspired the INARA Collection, and what story were you hoping to tell through it?

INARA is a reflection of my journey. It was born out of a quiet season in my life, a moment to pause, reflect, and return to what truly matters. I wanted this collection to feel like a celebration of resilience, of light after darkness, and of love that endures. Each gown tells part of that story.

The name “INARA” is beautiful. What does it mean, and why did you choose it?

“Inara” is an Arabic word meaning illumination. It just felt right. These dresses were designed to feel like light, soft, powerful, and sacred. It’s the light that finds us during our most defining moments, especially love.

Who did you envision wearing these pieces?

The modern African bride. She’s a woman who is both soft and strong, who respects tradition but also writes her own story. She’s elegant, self-aware, and wants to feel like herself on her wedding day and not like she’s playing dress-up.

Can you walk us through your design process for INARA?

It began with silence, and I stepped away from the noise and just sketched what I felt. Then came fabric research. I wanted materials that were both luxurious and deeply emotive. Once the silhouettes were set, it was about storytelling through detail. Every layer, every pearl, every seam has intention behind it.

Were there any pieces that were especially meaningful or creatively challenging?

Yes, one of the gowns took the longest to complete. It featured architectural layering with sheer elements that had to sit just right against the body. That piece felt like a breakthrough as it reminded me that even in structure, softness can exist. It’s also the most emotional piece for me.

What materials or techniques did you explore this time around?

We used Chantilly lace, Italian mikado, Korean silk and organza; these fabrics move beautifully. There’s also heavy handwork: pearls, rhinestones, glass crystals. The sparkle is intentional, but never overwhelming. It’s elegance without excess.

How do you hope this collection contributes to the larger conversation about Ugandan fashion?

I want INARA to remind us that excellence doesn’t have to be imported. We have world-class talent right here in Uganda. Brides no longer have to fly to Dubai or Istanbul for a gown that makes them feel unforgettable. We can do that, right here in Kampala.” And with this collection, I believe that we are making that statement not just with words, but with craft.

Whether it’s a bride stepping into a new chapter or a designer redefining an industry, INARA is more than a collection; it’s a quiet revolution wrapped in tulle, lace, and love. And as the Ugandan fashion scene continues to evolve, collections like this one serve as a beautiful reminder: the future of bridal elegance is local, luminous, and already here.